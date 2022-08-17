Dugger Union's return to the Indiana High School Athletic Association this year has hit a snag, as far as high school football is concerned.
Until a week ago, the Bulldogs had a schedule ready and would have returned to postseason play in perhaps the toughest sectional — including Indianapolis Lutheran, Parke Heritage, South Putnam and Covenant Christian, all top-10 teams a year ago — in the state.
The Bulldogs had also kept their eyes open to the possibility of eight-man football, however, and last Wednesday they got the go-ahead from the IHSAA to do that.
Currently with just 18 players, the Bulldogs will now play in an eight-man collection of scrimmages at Decatur Central on Aug. 27 and will be working to schedule some of those programs to fill out the rest of the season.
"It changes by the day," coach Levi Lumm, who recently added the title of athletic director, said Sunday.
On the field, the Bulldogs seem to have some possibilities.
"We're coming along," Lumm said recently. "We're still fighting numbers and we don't have much experience."
Dugger was 1-4 last season, splitting a pair of games against Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville, and that was its first win since 2016. "We broke through the barrier," Lumm said of that win. "We busted through that dark cloud."
If the Bulldogs can keep them healthy, however, they have some players. Senior quarterback/safety Carter Hall has already been offered a scholarship by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and is also being looked at by DePauw.
Hall is a captain, and so is senior Gage Walker, who could show up at almost any position on the field. Another senior, Kadin Witvoet, provides a lot of speed as a receiver and cornerback, junior running back/linebacker Mikey Pearison brings toughness and sophomore Jesse Frink has already established himself as a leader on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Two other schools making the move from 11-man football to the eight-man variety are Rock Creek Academy — which was going to be Dugger's scrimmage foe last Friday — and the Indiana School for the Deaf.
Other teams expected to participate at Decatur Central next weekend include startup programs Fort Wayne Blackhawk, Indianapolis Irvington and Waldron.
Lumm expects the number of schools playing eight-man football to grow. A couple of Dugger's Greene County neighbors have flirted with football in the past, in fact, without having the eight-man option.
"Once this gets up and running, I can see other schools getting into it," Lumm said.
Among the schools on the original Dugger schedule who are now looking to fill open dates are Riverton Parke (Aug. 26) and North Central (Sept. 2).
