It’s possible there are a few high school football fans and followers around the state who are surprised that North Central and its 6-5 record are among the eight teams still standing in the Class A playoffs.
No one associated with the Thunderbirds feels that way, however. And the adversity the team — and particularly its coach — have faced this season might be among the reasons the team is where it is as regional games are played Friday.
North Central hosts Tri — south and slightly east of New Castle — at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and the Thunderbirds are adamant that they are right where they belong.
“We’re a lot better than we were at the beginning of the season,” senior lineman Anthony Crockett said this week. “Everyone is kind of healthy at this point and we’re playing our best football, like we should’ve at the beginning of the season.”
Ah yes, the beginning of the season. That’s when the Thunderbirds lost their first four games, had another one canceled by COVID-19 — and when their coach was hospitalized.
“We’re playing really good ball lately,” said that coach, first-year head coach Joe Kutch, this week, “but it’s been a weird season for sure.”
After losing their opening game in overtime to North Vermillion, North Central had to cancel its game against North Daviess the following week.
“[The season] started off so bad,” Kutch said. “Out of our 32 kids, we were down to 13 for practice, and half of them were coughing and hacking . . . and then I went to the hospital for two weeks.”
It was not a routine hospital visit. Kutch had come down with COVID himself.
“They said it was 50-50 [life or death],” said Kutch, who still has an oxygen tank in the back of a golf cart he sometimes uses and who has been told he’ll need supplemental oxygen until spring.
“That was pretty scary,” Crockett said. “He’d been the last person you’d have thought would be sick. We knew coach could make it, though.”
“The beginning of the season was rough on us,” defensive end and offensive lineman Trevor Hadley agreed. “It was pretty tough, knowing he got that sick, and it kind of put the whole team down.”
When Kutch was able to return, it made a big difference.
“We got coach back and he pushed us, got our heads straight,” Hadley said.
“We needed to prove we could play without him, but it was a do-it-for-coach kind of thing,” Crockett added.
North Central has now won six of its last seven games. The Thunderbirds beat Park Tudor, ranked at the time, and then Riverton Parke; lost to Traders Point Christian “on a fluke play,” according to Kutch; and finished the regular season with a one-sided win over Eastern Greene. In sectional play, North Central won close games against Perry Central and Tecumseh, then went to sixth-ranked Springs Valley last week and won by two touchdowns. That game, Kutch said, wasn’t as close as the score indicated.
“We’re playing like we should’ve played all year,” Kutch said. “We had a tough schedule [the other early losses were to Peotone, an Illinois playoff team; North Knox, which had an outstanding season in Class 2A; and Princeton, a Class 3A school], but after game five we played really well. The defense notched it up 100% and they’ve been flying around. We had talent all year, it was just [a matter of] getting healthy.”
Kutch has been coaching at North Central over 20 years and has been the baseball coach for eight seasons. Some of his staff members have been around as long or longer.
“Our coaches did a phenomenal job when I was gone,” he said.
Now the Thunderbirds are one of eight Class A teams still unbeaten in postseason play. Their sectional championship win last week at French Lick was celebrated, the coach said, by “15 police cars and firetrucks that met us at Carlisle and escorted us home. People in cars were lined up all along the road — at 1 in the morning.”
“We always knew we were as good as we are right now,” Crockett said. “We can do it, I really believe so. It’s a mind-set thing, and it’s up to us how far we can go.”
“We’re pretty tough,” Hadley said when describing his team. “We have a lot of people who have played a lot of years . . . if we keep playing like we’ve been playing, we’ve got what it takes.”
