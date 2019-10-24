High school football players who want their seasons to continue have to be on winning teams Friday night in Indiana, and possibly on one of the Wabash Valley's Illinois teams too.
Sectional play begins for the Indiana schools in all but Class 5A and Class 6A, where obviously the scenario is win or turn in the equipment.
In Illinois, Casey has five wins — potential playoff eligibility — but will be looking for a win Friday night at Red Hill after being snubbed with a 5-4 record in 2018. That looks like a win for the Warriors, but that's what the Paris Tigers thought earlier this season when they went to Lawrenceville too.
Speaking of Paris, coach Jeremy Clodfelder's squad is the only Wabash Valley team guaranteed to be playing next week. That doesn't mean the Tigers can take the night off, however, since the Little Illini Conference championship is still very much up for grabs. A lot of Edgar County fans may be rooting for Robinson on Friday night too.
Here are the games:
• Indian Creek (7-2) at West Vigo (5-4), 7:30 p.m. — The visiting Braves have won seven in a row, including last week's victory over Northview for the Western Indiana Conference championship. Whichever team wins this game plays a de facto championship game next week — all the power in the bottom bracket of this sectional — so maybe the Vikings can get off to a good start, take advantage of Indian Creek's bus ride and pull the upset.
• Northview (6-3) at Jasper (5-3), 8 p.m. — These two teams have a common opponent, Evansville Memorial, which opened with a 35-20 win at Jasper and followed with a 24-0 victory at Northview. One of the Valley's two best Indiana games Friday night, with the Knights playing for a Nov. 1 home game.
• Sullivan (6-3) at Vincennes Lincoln (5-4), 7 p.m. — Here's the game of the night: two teams playing their best (Golden Arrows with five straight wins, Alices with four in a row) in what could be the championship game of a sectional that's not very deep.
• South Vermillion (5-4) at Seeger (6-3), 7 p.m. — This is a rematch of a game played two weeks ago, also at Seeger, in which the Patriots won 34-14. Both coaches — Greg Barrett of the Wildcats, Herb King of the Patriots — doing good jobs of program-building.
• South Putnam (4-5) at Riverton Parke (3-6), 7 p.m. — The visiting Eagles were getting some Class A poll love earlier this year, but have lost three straight. Panthers trying to uphold the honor of the Wabash River Conference against the WIC.
• North Central (1-8) at Rock Creek Academy (2-6), 7:30 p.m. — The Thunderbirds' victory came against the Indiana Deaf School, while RCA's wins were over Dugger Union and Jasonville. This is a toss-up game, in other words, unless the long trip saps the visitors.
• North Posey (4-5) at Linton (8-1), 7:30 p.m. — The visiting Vikings have the Miners' attention, if only for the diverse offense the visitors run. Linton may give up a big play or two, but will probably control the lines of scrimmage.
• Parke Heritage (8-1) at Cloverdale (1-8), 7 p.m. — The Wolves are thirsting for a rematch with North Vermillion two weeks from now, and don't figure to let their guard down here.
• North Vermillion (8-1) at Covington (5-4), 7 p.m. — The Falcons will be tested in their bid to repeat as sectional champions. They beat the Trojans 35-0 earlier, but that was at Cayuga and Covington comes in riding a four-game winning streak.
• Flora (6-2, 5-2) at Paris (7-1, 6-1), 7 p.m. CDT — Both teams are playoff-bound, meaning these Wolves are one of the most improved teams in Illinois. Paris, as mentioned, gets no worse than a share of the LIC title with a win, but Flora has an outside shot by winning itself.
• Robinson (3-5, 3-4) at Olney (6-2, 6-1), 7 p.m. CDT — If the football gods have any sense of fairness (they probably don't) and if Olney's Tigers are looking ahead to the playoffs, Robinson will win this game. It wouldn't be hard to find a number of people in Crawford County who think the Maroons should be 7-1 and playoff-bound themselves.
• Newton (4-4, 3-4) at Marshall (3-5, 3-4), 7 p.m. CDT — Two proud programs were expecting better seasons than this, and neither wants to go out with a loss. Don't tell these kids this game doesn't mean anything.
• Casey (5-3, 4-3) at Red Hill (1-7, 0-7), 7 p.m. CDT — To repeat, the Warriors can NOT let this game get away.
• Martinsville (2-5) vs. OPH (0-8) at Oblong, 7 p.m. CDT — The four schools involved in this game have been conference rivals for eons, and now they can share whatever emotion they have about being left out of the Little Okaw Valley merger.
