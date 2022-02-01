On Jan. 14, Celia Zingaro of Belgium and Varzidy Batchelor of Brazil ended up in Kokomo, Indiana.
Belgium, as in the country in Western Europe.
Brazil, as in the Clay County city east of Terre Haute.
Even with such vastly different backgrounds, they were in Kokomo at the same time for the same reason — to compete for their weight-class championships during the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling (IHSGW) state finals.
Along with West Vigo senior Torie Buchanan, who finished second in the 113-pound class, Batchelor (first at 195) and Zingaro (second at 145) were the highest-placing Wabash Valley wrestlers in the meet.
Buchanan, probably the best female wrestler ever from Vigo County, has been the subject of several Tribune-Star stories over the years. And her name is likely to appear in the newspaper a few more times before the wrestling season ends because she's qualified for the IHSAA regional next Saturday at Bloomington South.
But Zingaro, a junior at Terre Haute North, and Batchelor, a sophomore at Northview, may not be as familiar to Valley sports fans.
Having grown up in Liège, Belgium, Zingaro had heard good things about the United States and started the process of becoming an exchange student for one year. Her organization in Belgium placed her in Terre Haute, where she stayed with host "parents" Paul and Sarah Gilbert.
"The USA looked so cool because it's so different from where I live," said Zingaro, who had been a gymnast but never wrestled competitively in Belgium.
Zingaro's lack of experience in the sport didn't prevent Sarah Gilbert from emailing Terre Haute North wrestling coach Beau Pingleton about letting Zingaro be a member of the 2021-22 team. Zingaro, 17, did mention that she had wrestled around with her younger brother in a playful manner in Belgium.
But she quickly learned that grappling on the Patriots' mat would be nothing like that.
At first, Pingleton didn't have high hopes for Zingaro, especially after hearing she had zero experience in competitive wrestling. But she pleasantly surprised him with her strength.
"I tried it and I really like it," Zingaro admitted.
"It was rough at the beginning," Pingleton pointed out. "But she worked really hard to get better. She became a real student of the sport."
Zingaro was one of six female wrestlers on the team this season, but she was the first foreign-exchange student of any gender since Pingleton became North's wrestling coach in late 2017.
With quite a few quality wrestlers in the Patriots' middle weight classes, she didn't wrestle any varsity. But she beat one boy during her junior varsity endeavors.
And she went 14-2 against girls. The second loss was to Kokomo's Aulani Davis — whom Pingleton described as "an experienced wrestler" — in the IHSGW state championship match at 145.
A straight-A student who played soccer in the fall, Zingaro also enjoyed the wide variety of restaurants in Terre Haute, particularly Texas Roadhouse.
In June, she'll be going back to Belgium. Zingaro misses her family, but she might miss Terre Haute a little bit too after she leaves. She stressed that there are no sporting events or proms in Belgian high schools.
"She's quiet, but she was one of the few kids on the team who never missed one practice," Pingleton said.
"It was really special to see her development."
• • •
Meanwhile, the 16-year-old Batchelor started competitive wrestling three years ago when a cousin suggested she try out for North Clay Middle School's team.
"I failed a lot," she recalled with a chuckle about wrestling boys in seventh grade.
Things got worse in eighth grade when she broke her leg during wrestling practice. That was two years ago when COVID-19 broke onto the world scene and Batchelor found herself unable to exercise regularly while rehabilitating from her injury.
As many of you can probably relate, the 5-foot-7 Batchelor unexpectedly gained 30 pounds during that period of inactivity.
"I had to adjust to that [195-pound] weight class," she mentioned. "I wasn't very strong for that class."
Batchelor kept working hard, however, and gradually gained more muscle.
"She's tough and disciplined," Northview coach Tony Sanabria emphasized. "She comes with a lot of wrestling experience. She basically wrestles all year long."
For the Northview varsity, she wasn't the first-team wrestler at 195. But when injuries hit the Knights, she filled in and gained a sixth-place in the Western Indiana Conference championships last month at Edgewood.
"When she wrestles, we expect her to win all her matches," Sanabria noted.
That's what happened when Batchelor wrestled girls in 2021-22. At the IHSGW state finals, she went 3-0 on her way to capturing the 195 title and her season record against females was 16-0 (all by pins). She also beat one male this season.
"There were a lot of emotions," she reflected on that January day when her hand was raised a state champion. "I was very happy."
Because she's so young, is there a chance that she'll start for the Northview varsity in the future the way Buchanan has for West Vigo?
"We have a lot of big guys coming in," Sanabria said with caution. "But I'd say there's a chance she could start varsity."
Batchelor, who isn't sure which weight class she wants wrestle at next season, realizes she'll need to improve her strength and conditioning for her to seize a spot in the varsity lineup.
Also a thrower for the Northview girls track and field squad in the spring, Batchelor said she wants to study nursing in college while also competing in wrestling or track or both after she graduates from Northview in 2024.
