The current pandemic high school basketball scheduling situation wasn't kind to Terre Haute South's girls this weekend.
The Braves picked up a nonconference road game Friday night at Cloverdale and won it handily, but then returned to play their home opener less than 24 hours later against Conference Indiana powerhouse Columbus North.
The result was predictable, a 64-24 win for the Bull Dogs. How the game was played was a little less so, however.
Just past the midpoint of the first quarter, South leader Zayda Hatfield was in foul trouble and the visitors were ahead 18-2. It was 25-3 after a quarter, 30-3 early in the second period.
But instead of folding their tents, the Braves stayed after it. Columbus shot well under 30% from the field for the last three quarters, South played hard every possession until the final horn, and several times Columbus players seemed puzzled; "Why won't these girls quit?" seemed to be what was going through their minds.
"That's a good basketball team," South coach Will Staal said of the visitors after the game. "They're the top dog in Conference Indiana, that's just how it is."
But, Staal added, "We are growing every single day. There was [at least] one time where we got four stops in a row. We played great defense; I think we turned a corner defensively this weekend."
Helping the defensive cause, the coach added, was when South's often turnover-prone offense did its part. "We were able to bring pressure when we scored, or at least ran some kind of offense," Staal said.
The visitors used 12 players, all of whom scored. Kylah Lawson led the way with 13 points and Emma Long added 10, and Emily Herndon grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
Hatfield, despite fouling out midway through the fourth quarter, led South with 10 points and Paige Baldwin had nine rebounds. Hatfield also blocked four shots and Kiersten Padgett had five steals.
"I'm really proud of the last two nights," Staal concluded. "We're building. We're not there yet, but we're building."
COLUMBUS NORTH (64) — Lawson 5-13 3-4 13, M.White 4-14 0-1 9, Herndon 1-5 2-2 4, Barker 2-8 2-2 6, Long 4-7 0-0 10, Justis 0-3 2-2 2, Matsuno 1-2 2-2 4, Norman 2-3 0-0 6, Preston 3-5 0-0 6, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 1-2 1, Boezeman 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-64 FG, 13-17 FT, 64 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (24) — Hatfield 2-8 6-11 10, Baldwin 2-10 1-2 5, Padgett 1-7 1-2 3, Shipley 2-2 0-0 4, Ellis 0-3 0-0 0, P.White 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Nichols 0-1 0-0 0, Speth 0-0 0-0 0, Merk 0-1 0-0 0, Adamson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 8-34 FG, 8-14 FT, 24 TP.
Columbus North=25=11=11=17=—=64
Terre Haute South=3=7=5=9=—=24
3-point shooting — CN 5-22 (Long 2-3, Norman 2-3, M.White 1-8, Matsuno 0-1, Lawson 0-2, Preston 0-2, Barker 0-3), THS 0-11 (Baldwin 0-1, Nichols 0-1, Hatfield 0-2, Ellis 0-3, Padgett 0-4). Total fouls — CN 12, THS 15. Fouled out — Hatfield. Turnovers — CN 12, THS 28. Rebounds — CN 45 (Herndon 10, Lawson 9), THS 32 (Baldwin 9, Hatfield 5, Shipley 5, Ellis 3, Padgett, White, Speth, Merk, Team 6). Assists — CN 11 (Lawson 4), THS 7 (Hatfield 3, Baldwin, Shipley, Ellis, Evans). Steals — CN 18 (M.White 4, Barker 4, Long 4), THS 12 (Padgett 5, Hatfield 2, Shipley, Ellis, White, Speth, Merk). Blocks — CN 4 (M.White 2), THS 7 (Hatfield 4, Baldwin, Padgett, Shipley).
JV — Columbus North 59 (Elise Preston 9, Rylie Boezeman 9), Terre Haute South 9 (Adi Speth 4, Destiny Ogdon 3, Indi Nichols 2).
Next — Terre Haute South (3-2, 0-1 Conference Indiana) plays Wednesday at Northview. Columbus North (5-2, 2-0) hosts East Central on Thursday.
