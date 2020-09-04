One first down. A total of 16 offensive plays.
That's what the West Vigo offense managed in the second half of a Western Indiana Conference Green Division high school football game Friday night, but thanks to the Viking defense it was enough for a 7-6 victory over visiting Greencastle at Jay Barrett Field.
"It was just a defensive game," said Viking linebacker Shea Andrews afterward. "Defense wins championships."
"We were sloppy offensively in the first half and the second half," said coach Jeff Cobb of West Vigo after the game. "In the first half, we had some opportunities, but we kept shooting ourself in the foot . . . a bunch of holding penalties and some breakdowns here and there."
West Vigo got its touchdown on its second offensive possession. Zander Wilbur had a 26-yard reception from Nick Lindsey on a third-and-12 play, then caught a 22-yarder for a touchdown two plays later. Rhyan Shaffer kicked what proved to be the decisive extra point with 4:52 left in the first quarter.
The West Vigo defense then came up with fumble recoveries by Jerome Blevins and Jake Schoffstall that stopped the next two drives by the Tiger Cubs, then went to work late in the half with Kaleb Marrs at quarterback.
An 8-yard catch by Wilbur — on a ball that went through the hands of intended receiver DeShaun Lowe — gave the Vikings second-and-2 at the Greencastle 22, and Cayden Cinotto made a catch that looked like a first down.
The Vikings didn't get that call, and a touchdown pass to Wilbur was ruled out of bounds (photos show otherwise), so the halftime score remained 7-0.
Then the Tiger Cubs went to work. They used half of the third quarter on their first drive, but were stopped on downs at the 5. Two plays later the Vikings threw an interception, however, and Greencastle drove 38 yards for its touchdown — but missed a 2-point conversion pass with 3:10 left in the third quarter.
Greencastle's defense forced a three-and-out, but Jarrell Sholar recovered a fumble to get the ball back for West Vigo.
After another three-and-out, West Vigo's Peyton Clerk reversed the field with a 52-yard punt, but the visitors got into West Vigo territory before punting themselves.
Yet another three-and-out left Greencastle with the ball in West Vigo territory again, but the Vikings forced another punt (after a huge open-field tackle by Clerk).
"I didn't have any doubts," insisted Viking defensive end Evan Wyrick, who spent a lot of time in the Greecastle backfield. "We just kept playing how we were playing."
"I enjoy being out there," said Andrew when asked if the extra defensive playing time was becoming a problem. "It's part of the game, and I love it."
Greencastle's final punt went to the end zone, so the Vikings started at their 20 with 3:25 to play — and finally picked up a first down, on back-to-back 8-yard runs by Marrs.
The Tiger Cubs still got a defensive stop, but used all their timeouts in doing so, and a 50-yard punt by Clerk was followed almost immediately by a fumble recovery by Wilbur to sew up the victory.
"Peyton is a perfect punter," Cobb said of one of his team's unsung heroes for the game. "He's a baseball player, so he has good hand-eye coordination [in case the snaps are quesionable]."
The turnovers resulted, Wyrick said, because "We were just hitting [the Tiger Cubs] hard, kept wrapping up and weren't missing tackles."
"[Assistant] coach [Troy] Isles did a phenomenal job with the defense," Cobb said. "We're never going to be bigger than anybody else, but [the defenders] are extremely fast and tonight they were gang-tackling some big running backs [quarterback Logan Carrington, running back Brach Carrington]. It was a great team effort . . . anytime you hold somebody to six points, it's a good game."
West Vigo 7, Greencastle 6
Greencastle=0=0=6=0=—=6
West Vigo=7=0=0=0=—=7
WV — Zander Wilbur 22 pass from Nick Lindsey (Rhyan Shaffer kick), 4:52 1st
G — Connor George 19 pass from Logan Carrington (pass failed), 3:10 3rd
=G=WV
First downs=14=9
Rushes-yards=34-82=20-21
Passing yards=159=140
Comp-Att-Int=15-23-0=13-23-1
Return yards=0=0
Fumbles-lost=5-4=0-0
Punts-avg=2-40=6-37.2
Penalties-yards=8-45=7-75
Individual statistics
Rushing — Greencastle: Brach Carrington 15-62, L.Carrington 18-20, Chase Carrington 1-0. WV: Jarrell Sholar 5-28, Kaleb Marrs 7-18, Gabe McCalister 1-minus 3, DeShaun Lowe 2-minus 3, Lindsey 3-minus 16, Team 2-minus 3.
Passing — Greencastle: L.Carrington 15-23-0, 159 yards. WV: Lindsey 7-14-1, 102; Marrs 6-9-0, 38.
Receiving — Greencastle: C.Carrington 8-77, George 5-81, Keifer Wilson 1-1, Tristan Yoder 1-0. WV: Wilbur 6-91, Cayden Cinotto 3-9, Sholar 2-26, Lowe 1-9, Shea Andrew 1-5.
Next — West Vigo (3-0, 1-0 WIC Green) hosts Northview and Greencastle (1-2, 0-1) hosts South Putnam next Friday.
