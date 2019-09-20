Homecoming fans that packed into Sullivan High School's playing facility Friday were not disappointed, as the Golden Arrows ran away with a 26-0 win over South Vermillion to retain the Bronze Helmet trophy for the 10th consecutive year.
Sullivan coach Blaine Powell liked the energy that his team displayed throughout the night.
“It is really starting to round into form, in terms of our defensive presence,” Powell said. “We played an aggressive defense tonight and our kids did a great job.”
Sullivan came out strong defensively in the opening quarter, forcing a quick punt from the Wildcats. On just its second play from scrimmage, senior Kyle Vernelson tossed a quick shovel pass to senior Kevin Figg, who then broke a tackle before outrunning defenders down the sideline for a 78-yard touchdown. The Wildcats, who seemed flustered on the ensuing drive, then fumbled away a reception that was recovered by Sullivan, adding to the home team’s wave of momentum.
South Vermillion attempted to regain momentum several times, driving deep into Sullivan territory only to turn the ball over on downs. Sullivan continued to push the ball offensively, striking yet again on an 8-yard pass from senior Karter Vernelson to senior Jackson Shake. The touchdown came on fourth down with 3:49 before halftime to push the Golden Arrow lead to 14-0 at the break.
The Golden Arrows continued to retain a strong presence on both sides of the ball in the second half, as Karter Vernelson found junior Grant Bell down the middle of the field for a 55-yard touchdown with 10:28 left in the third quarter. After the Wildcats punted the ball away, South Vermillion forced a fumble on the Sullivan 34-yard line on the following drive. The Sullivan defense held strong, forcing South Vermillion to turn the ball over on downs after a first-and-goal series.
The Golden Arrows kept striking the Wildcat secondary through the air in the fourth quarter. Karter Vernelson found Kyle Vernelson in the back of the end zone for a six-yard score to push the lead to 26-0 with 9:28 left in the game. Kyle Vernelson finished the game with a touchdown pass, touchdown reception and two interceptions. South Vermillion junior Anthonio Nieves intercepted a pass with 6:56 remaining in the contest, but the South Vermillion offense stalled again in the red zone, turning the ball over on downs.
Sullivan yielded just 164 yards of total offense to South Vermillion in the win.
