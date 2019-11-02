For one brief moment, there was a glimmer of hope for Terre Haute North in its 5A sectional semifinal against Decatur Central.
The Patriots had given up two early scores, but that deficit was still manageable as the first quarter came to a close. More important was what they had just done: standing up to the Hawks on a 4th and 1 and stuffing fullback Kaleb Hicks for no gain.
As the defense dashed off the field to loud cheers, there was a sense that with a good drive, North could play with last year’s state runner-up.
Two plays later, it was all over.
As Jace Russell was chased out of the pocket, he forced a pass to the sideline that found Decatur Central’s star corner Kenny Tracy, who raced down the sidelines for a 31-yard touchdown that crushed the Patriots’ momentum. Another interception on North’s very next play led to another Tracy touchdown, and it was academic from there, as Decatur Central ended the Patriots’ season with a 49-0 victory on Friday night at Devere Fair Stadium.
“That’s a state-championship caliber team,” North coach Chris Barrett said. “They were there last year and they’re going to have another chance to get there.
“I was proud of our guys and how well they prepared the last two weeks. I thought they were up to the challenge mentally, but sometimes physically, you get outmanned. That was the case tonight, because they’ve got a lot of good football players.”
None were more important for the Hawks (9-2) than Tracy, who added 160 rushing yards and four rushing scores to his interception return. Even though Decatur Central relied on the senior to such an extent that some North fans were calling out before the snap that the ball was going to him, the Patriots (2-8) never found an answer for him.
On the few occasions where North did slow Tracy down, Decatur Central quarterback Peyton Horsley made sure it didn’t matter, tossing for 182 yards and keeping the Patriot defense off-balance for most of the night.
“They’re just talented,” Barrett said. “There’s not a weak link on either side of that team. Those guys are solid and confident, and they executed well. We’re getting there, but we’ve got a ways to go.”
That was evident on offense, as the Patriots never crossed the Hawks’ 40-yard-line. Russell threw for 62 yards in the contest and Mahki Johnson caught four passes for 42 yards, but much of that work came from far too deep in the Patriots’ territory to have any real effect on the outcome.
Time and time again, North found its running lanes cut off by Decatur Central’s powerful front seven, leaving it with no real way to get back in the contest and few options but to learn from the evening and try to build off of it for 2020.
That was exactly the message Barrett delivered to his team as the Patriots huddled together. Though the Devere Fair Stadium quickly erased the 49-0 count from its video board as the Hawks began their celebration, the coach pointed to the scoreboard several times during his postgame speech, wanting the score to sink in as a motivator for the multitude of players the Patriots have returning next season.
“They’ve seen what a state championship looks like, feels like, hits like, executes like,” Barrett said. “Those are men, and we’re boys.
“That’s all taken care of in the weight room, and it’s going to take a commitment by our kids and their parents. If there’s a football function going on in the weight room and they’re not there, they didn’t remember this score.”
Decatur Central 49, Terre Haute North 0
Terre Haute North=0=0=0=0=.=0
Decatur Central=14=28=7=0=.=49
DC — Matt Cook 58 pass from Peyton Horsley (Ameer Salama kick), 10:17
DC — Kenny Tracy 7 run (Salama kick), 5:17
DC — Kenny Tracy 31 interception return (Salama kick), 11:50
DC — Kenny Tracy 5 run (Salama kick), 11:13
DC — Javon Tracy 34 pass from Horsley (Salama kick), 8:18
DC — Kenny Tracy 15 run (Salama kick), 1:56
DC — Kenny Tracy 13 run (Salama kick), 1:00
=THN=DC
First downs=3=13
Rush.-Yds.=17-(-7)=32-220
Rec. Yds=62=195
C-A-I=7-16-2=6-10-0
Fumb/Lost=1-0=0-0
Pen/Yds.=4-44=6-60
Punts/Avg.=7-28.3=1-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Terre Haute North: Donavin Cherry 2-19, Josh Humphrey 3-(-1), Jace Russell 10-(-3), Patrick Corrigan 2-(-22). Decatur Central: Kenny Tracy 19-160, Carreon Underwood 4-34, Kaleb Hicks 4-8, Peyton Horsley 2-13, Javon Tracy 1-5, Eric James 1-1, Vince Tran 1-(-1).
Passing — Terre Haute North: Jace Russell 7-15-2, 62, Patrick Corrigan 0-1-0, 0. Decatur Central: Peyton Horsley 5-8-0, 182, Eric James 1-2-0, 13.
Receiving — Terre Haute North: Makhi Johnson 4-42, Josh Humphrey 2-11, Deven Stillwell 1-9. Decatur Central: Javon Tracy 2-72, Kenny Tracy 2-42, Matt Cook 1-58, Kaleb Hicks 1-13.
Next game — Decatur Central (9-2) plays Indianapolis Cathedral next Friday. TH North (2-8) has completed its season.
