Top groups of players in Wabash Valley boys basketball this season were numerous.
I found it easy to pick the top duo, and equally easy picking No. 2. Then it got tricky, as lists of candidates piled up behind them to fill out this Daily Top Five.
So, to begin, three groups that didn't make the cut, believe it or not. They are ranked alphabetically by school.
• Casey — Noah Livingston and Jackson Hills, or maybe Livingston and Will Hosselton? Dawson Dallape? Caleb Patrick? So many possibilities.
• Northview — Cade Bryan and Brevin Cooper would be the perfect choices in a trio with Caleb Swearingen. And they didn't get selected either?
• Robinson — Brayden Childress and Kade Lassen would be worthy additions to this top five in a lot of seasons. But, without further adieu . . .
5. Jesse Burdick, Daniel Tingley and Jadon Wallace, Marshall — A talented big man, a clutch scorer and a fiery competitor who was capable of microwave-hot shooting himself were among the pieces that made the season so enjoyable for fans of the Lions.
A regional championship was probably not the only goal this team set for itself, but its passion and intensity never seemed to waver.
4. Connor Davis and Christian Johnson, Parke Heritage — Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside (or Mr. Everywhere?) for the Wolves, who — as coach Rich Schelsky pointed out recently — were one of the teams in Indiana that won its last game.
To be honest, the reason this duo wasn't ranked higher is that its two players weren't quite as necessary to their team's success as the other duos were. LOTS of contributions for the Wolves, who missed the chance to finish their year against the teams ranked No. 1 and possibly No. 3 and No. 2 in the state.
3. Brice Gilman and Connor VanLannen, South Vermillion — The opposite of the Parke Heritage pairing, these two were indispensable as the igniters of a Wildcat team that threatened to defy the odds night in and night out.
South Vermillion's final record was probably about what it should have been, and unfortunately the Wildcats (judging by the score) may have picked their worst game for their last one. But for almost all the other contests, the question was usually "How are those scrawny little kids hanging with teams like that?"
And now, the top two:
2. Randy Kelley and Kevin Palmer, Sullivan — Mr. Clutch and Mr. Clutch gave coach Jeff Moore a nice feeling of security and opposing coaches a difficult defensive dilemma.
The Golden Arrows had their best season since the glory years of 2009-2013, and at least one of these players was a big reason every night.
1. Kip Fougerousse and Lincoln Hale, Linton — Two soon-to-be Division I college athletes (unless one becomes a major league baseball player instead) had one state-finals appearance under their belts, and I guarantee both think they were cheated out of another by the coronavirus.
Here's the impressive stat for me, however: Linton teams with Kip Fougerousse on them never lost a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game in four years, and that includes tournament meetings against those same foes (those same foes who know the Miners well and probably don't like them very much). Hale has a chance to match that achievement next year.
