You may recall that a few days ago the writer of this top five Vigo County boys high school basketball list predicted that it would be tougher to come up with than the list of Vigo County's five best girls was.
He wasn't kidding.
You may recall that neither Terre Haute North nor Terre Haute South nor West Vigo had a winning record in the recently completed (darn it), abruptly truncated season. The Patriots came the closest, their annual four wins at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic helping their total. Arguments could be made that both South and West Vigo — particularly the Vikings — often played better than their final records would seem to indicate.
But that's the problem.
Four days of hotness can't completely overcome the rest of a season. Close-but-no-cigar games don't improve a team's record either.
There were reasons for this — like why are there no tall kids in Vigo County? — but a candidate for the main reason would have to be inconsistency.
Were the upcoming top five players immune from this? Not exactly, which is why the list will appear alphabetically rather than in numerical order. All five had games when they deserved to be No. 1 on this list — and other games when they might have finished lower than fifth. So . . .
• Dane Andrews, West Vigo — There were several Vikings who excelled at various points of the season. Sean Roberts — and his two game-winning shots — was the most dangerous Viking early, Case Lautenschlager was a star when he wasn't getting in foul trouble, Gabe Newhouse had some brilliant five-minute stretches and Kaleb Hannahs was consistent from first game to last game.
But West Vigo got better when Andrews was recovered enough from his football-induced maladies to become a full-time performer, which elevates him to a spot on this list.
• Matt Gauer, North — Here's the epitome of the problem regarding ranking this list.
Highest ceiling? No question about that, with a Gary Fears Most Outstanding Player trophy in his possession to prove it. When that 3-point shot is falling, he is pretty much unstoppable. Distance? Doesn't matter. Feet set? Who cares.
The floor? When that 3-point shot isn't falling? It's down there quite a ways.
• Cordell Hanes, South — For different reasons, this is the other half of the ranking problem.
There are times, when basketball becomes a full-court game, that Hanes seems to be everywhere. Shots with a high degree of difficulty, passes through traffic, a potential thief of every opponent's pass or dribble. The best streetball player in town since Tommy "Pee Wee" Bolden.
Unfortunately, the Braves were not equipped to be a streetball team, or even a full-court one. Hanes adjusted well at times to a ball-control strategy and wasn't selfish about it, but the explosive bursts came less frequently.
• Mahki Johnson, North — The Patriots' Classic championship was wrapped up thanks to a couple of bombardments by Gauer, but it began with Johnson's ability to take away the opponent's best offensive player.
That defense never faltered, which makes Johnson easily the most consistent of these five players. The only change in his game, in fact, was becoming more and more of an offensive option as the season went along.
• Amariyae Wilson, South — A varsity newcomer, this sophomore worked his way into the Braves' starting lineup quickly and became a fixture.
A little bit like Hanes in this regard, Wilson was able at times to convert some spectacular offensive moves — and once in a while had some spectacular mishaps.
