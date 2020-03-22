Choosing top-five lists of basketball players from Vigo County might logically be followed with the same lists for Wabash Valley teams in the surrounding counties.
The problem with that, however, is that there are a lot more than five players worth recognizing.
Not to belabor a point, but Linton and Paris were pretty good during the winter, and it would be tough squeezing other teams into a top five with the Miners and Tigers. So the girls’ top five list — with the boys soon to follow — will be the best duos or trios (or in one case, a quartet) on different teams.
Even this involved some squeezing. Excellent pairs from North Vermillion (McKenzie Crowder and Rylee Dowers) and Marshall (Ally Compton and Maya Osborn) didn’t make the cut.
Here are the combinations that did.
5. Delainey Shorter and Gracie Shorter, Sullivan — Anyone playing against the Golden Arrows (in games or at practice, apparently) is not going to enjoy going against these sophomore twins, the high school counterparts of the former Chicago Bulls backcourt of Jerry Sloan and Norm Van Lier (Google it).
If this list was ranked by most fun to watch, they’d be a lot higher.
4. Rebecca Berry and Mallory Hawkins, South Vermillion — It may have taken a while for these two seniors to gel into the natural one-two punch they were capable of being, but they got better at being complementary this winter and the Wildcats had a winning season as a result.
Who knows what one more season of collaborative efforts might have accomplished.
3. Jocelyn Cox, Averi Davidson and Courtney Williams, North Central — Still just juniors, this trio has been together for three years now and keeps getting better.
A regional championship in 2020-2021 would be the natural progression following a sectional finals loss, a first-round regional loss and a regional final loss. If they’re thinking higher than that, who can blame them?
2. Aubrey Burgess, Haley Rose and Vanessa Shafford, Linton — I don’t know the criteria for being invited to the Indiana Hall of Fame tournaments, but I think the organizers missed the boat by not having the Miners spend another day at New Castle in December.
With Linton’s entire state championship team eligible to return, a new challenge to keep them sharp would probably have been welcome. The target on their backs is immense.
And if you’re a women’s college basketball fan who didn’t get enough of Oregon and triple-double machine Sabrina Ionescu before coronavirus wiped out the NCAA tournament, just plan to see Linton next winter. Shafford is the same player, right down to the ponytail.
1. Jenna Gates, Sarah Isaf, Karrington Krabel and Madyson Rigdon, Paris — The first three are seniors, three of the main reasons the Tigers won 107 games the past four seasons.
All three are college-bound: Isaf, the star, to DePauw; Gates, the playmaker, to Franklin; and Krabel, the hustler who became a star in the year Isaf was injured, to Lake Land. Expect to hear more from all of them in the future.
Rigdon, still just a sophomore (who was inadvertantly omitted from a Tribune-Star column last week), was a huge part of the last two teams and will be among the leaders as the new Tigers strive for goals of their own the next two winters. It might not be wise to bet against them.
