Boys high school sports in the fall of 2019 produced no state champions, but had no share of contenders — and with plenty of heart-stopping action along the way. Here are some of the highlights.
5. So close — Boys soccer had its moments, at least in the excitement department.
West Vigo won its Class 2A sectional on penalty kicks over South Vermillion, advancing to the Heritage Hills Regional, while Terre Haute South beat Terre Haute North twice but was on the other end of a penalty-kick shootout in the Class 3A sectional final against Bloomington South.
4. Knights lead the way (again) — Just as they did in girls cross country competition, Northview's Knights had the best Wabash Valley team in the boys races.
The Knights finished 24th in the state — again, the same placing as their girls team — and both squads expect to do even better in the fall of 2020.
Terre Haute South's Cael Light had an all-state performance, finishing 21st in the state-championship race as an individual, and was joined in that race by teammate Matt Gambill. Both those runners will also be back for the Braves.
3. Holding up their end — Terre Haute North wasn't able to solve fifth-ranked Terre Haute South in boys tennis in the fall (more on the Braves in a few paragraphs) but thanks to the Patriots' No. 1 doubles team of Ethan Knott and Cade Moore the sectional match wasn't a shutout.
Knott and Moore picked up two other wins in individual doubles competition and finished 19-2 as a team, earning second-team all-state honors.
2. Gridiron rivalries — None of the Wabash Valley football teams advanced that far, but the games they played in trying to get there were all worthy of mention.
The single-game highlight of the season — maybe that should be plural — was the sectional championship at North Vermillion pitting top-10 Parke Heritage, with a passing attack that was one of the most prolific in the nation, let alone Indiana, against the host Falcons, who had reached the Class A state championship game a year earlier. The Falcons prevailed 42-40 in a down-to-the-wire sectional final, but top-ranked Indianapolis Lutheran got revenge over them in a regional game the following week.
Also reaching a sectional championship game was South Vermillion, which knocked off two Class 2A foes before running into defending state champion — and future state champion — Western Boone. Linton had an outstanding season (handing North Vermillion its other loss) before running into traditional powerhouse Evansville Mater Dei in the second round of sectional play; Sullivan was nipped by a point by eventual sectional champion Vincennes Lincoln; and West Vigo upset Western Indiana Conference champion Indian Creek in the first round before running into a Danville team that beat Vincennes in the regional and reached the Class 3A's final four.
In Illinois, Casey and Paris were playoff-qualifying teams that lost in first-round playoff games.
1. Final four — As is always the case, the winner of the local sectional (the aforementioned fifth-ranked South Braves) became road warriors, and very successful ones.
Led by all-state singles player Canaan Sellers, South took 5-0 decisions in both its regional matches at Crawfordsville and in its semistate match over Connersville at Center Grove.
Returning to Center Grove six days after the semistate, South outlasted Munster 3-2 in a state quarterfinal match with singles players Sellers, Matthew Roberts and Caleb Morris scoring the points for the Braves.
That win sent the Braves to Indianapolis North Central the following day, where their season ended with a semifinals loss to the host Panthers. Scoring in the 3-2 loss were the doubles teams of Seth Gage/Jacob Thacker and Aiden Fellows/Stephen Kallubhavi.
