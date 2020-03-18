The best thing I can say about trying to sort out the top five Vigo County girls basketball players from the 2019-2020 season — aside from all the ill well such a project is likely to generate — is that it might be an easier project than the next one: the top five boys.
Terre Haute North had the best record among the three teams, but the Patriots couldn't beat Terre Haute South for The Crown. West Vigo lost to both its rivals, but the Vikings were peaking at the end of the season and have legitimate reasons for hoping for better county results in the 2020-2021 campaign.
So here goes:
5. Ally Pepperworth, South — Aside from the other Brave you'll be reading about shortly, South's second-best player varied from game to game, from quarter to quarter, sometimes from minute to minute.
Pepperworth gets the nod here for having the best combination of a non-stop motor and occasional scoring bursts, enabling her to make positive contributions in more than one way.
4. Zoe Stewart, North — Doubters of heredity should pay attention to this sophomore, then watch clips of her father. She and former Patriot star Brian Stewart have the same moves and the same game — not to the extent of DeCarsta and Alana Webster 20-some years earlier, but close — and occasionally have the same results.
The younger Stewart took a point guard role this season and never really seemed to enjoy it, however. When she begins playing with a smile on her face, the sky will be the limit.
3. Shaelynn Bell, North — There's not quite as much similarity between Shaelynn and Casius Bell, with the daughter having the advantage of speed and quickness and the father more renowned for his strength and bulk.
She's a senior player who has gotten better every season and has probably still not reached her considerable potential. She'll get a chance to, but not with the Patriots.
2. Kylee Stepp, West Vigo — Tall and skilled, this junior is known far and wide for being West Vigo's best player.
The good thing for the Vikings, however, and the reason for their late-season improvement, is that she doesn't really have to be. West Vigo, by February, was capable of winning even if Stepp didn't score — she can pass the ball too — and should be able to play in a lot of different ways next winter as a result.
1. Zayda Hatfield, South — As a sophomore, she had the luxury of playing in the same backcourt with Amani Brown and learned in a lower-pressure environment.
This season, with Brown off to college, Hatfield showed she had learned her lessons well. Her performance in the North-South game may have been the best of the year in the county by either gender, and there appears to be nothing she can't do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.