DAILY TOP 5: Where in the world is this high school located?

There’s a lot that goes into producing a newspaper that readers don’t know about. The important stuff involves the ethics we have when dealing with sources, sticking to tried-and-true industry standards that create trust among readers in a media world that often eschews them, what to print and what not to print, how to get someone on-the-record about something the community is talking about among many other things.
Then there’s the internal industry standard-type stuff that would bore you to tears that every industry has its own version of. The stuff that we notice that you would likely never notice as a reader.
One debate that comes up from time to time in the world of high school sports is a rather simple one — where the heck is this high school located? It’s not that we can’t find them, it’s that it’s sometimes hard to place exactly what community the high school belongs to or is closest to.
In industry parlance, the place that we list the story taking place in is called a dateline. Most of the time, the dateline is obvious. Colts games are in Indianapolis. Indiana University games are in Bloomington.
So most of the time, a dateline is a non-issue, but there are some venues — mostly consolidated high schools, though I would include the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which I will insist until my dying day is within the city limits of the still independent city of Speedway, even though most publications use an Indianapolis dateline — where the city isn’t so obvious.
It usually occurs when the school is on a centrally-located highway or between two towns. That leads to the dreaded dateline debate.
Allow me to give you a peek into the newspaper weeds of some of the (admittedly silly) disputes that have been had about datelines at nearly every place I’ve worked at. They don’t take place every day or even every month, but when they do take place? Passions run high! (Over-dramatic? A tad, but hey, work with me here!)
You have your post office adherents — those who insist the postal address is the proper way to identify where a school is located. You have your nearest large town supporters, regardless of whether there’s a more accurate smaller town that’s closer. Then you have folks like me, who insist on using the closest burg, regardless of whether it’s incorporated or not. Each camp fiercely believes that they’re right.
If I’m being honest and placing all of this into the grand scheme? The “debates” lead to hilarity. We have ambiguous schools in our own area. We’ll limit the Top 5 Where In The World Is This High School to ones our area teams regularly play against.
Seeger? Southmont? Stretching the geography a bit to Castle? Your places in the dateline debate pantheon are honored, but only in mention.
5. Southport — A Conference Indiana foe of Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South and a frequently-visited postseason venue for all schools in basketball, you have to get into the obscurantist world of Indianapolis Unigov to understand why this is even a debated place.
Many assume all of Marion County became “Indianapolis” when Unigov became a thing in 1970, but that’s not true. Lawrence, Beech Grove, Speedway and Southport were not a part of Unigov. They remain independent to this day.
So Southport is in Southport, right? Um, not so fast. The school itself covers half of Perry Township and the city of Southport is tiny, located mostly south of Southport Road. The high school is outside of Southport’s city limits northwest of there. So, technically, the school is located in Indianapolis. Unlike IMS, which is located in Speedway. (I will never give up that ghost.)
Wonky enough for you? Wait! There’s more!
4. North Putnam — The school is located on a county road between Roachdale and Bainbridge and I’ve seen both towns used. There is a Carpentersville that shows up on maps between them, but it’s so small, it doesn’t even match my considerably pedantic dateline standard.
According to Google Maps, North Putnam is 4.2 miles from Roachdale, but only 2.4 from Bainbridge. So Bainbridge it is! Or maybe we’ll just go with Roachbridge or Baindale?
3. South Knox — Southern Knox County is shaped oddly, so when South Knox brought together Frichton, Wheatland, Decker and Monroe City in 1967? I’m sure it was a challenge in terms of where to put the new abode.
The school was built on Indiana 61, just southeast of Vincennes. If you’re a postal address person? Vincennes becomes the dateline, but I think that’s bunk, because the school has little to do with Vincennes. Of the consolidated communities, Monroe City is closest, but it’s not like it’s right in the town.
I’ve used Verne, which is stretching the limits of even using unincorporated communities, but it is accurate. Hey, there’s a store there!
2. Eastern Greene — Throughout the long, storied history of dateline debates, Eastern Greene has shaken the faith of even the most confident of sportswriters in their dateline dogma. A tradition that has carried on over two different campuses.
On its former campus on Indiana 54, now a middle school, I saw all kinds of burgs used. Bloomfield is the mailing address, but again, it’s a case where postal addresses lie. Solsberry was a popular choice. I even saw some Ridgeport’s pop up from time to time.
Then Eastern Greene moved down the road — and everything changed! OK, they moved 1.1 miles down Indiana 54, so maybe I’m overstating things just a tad, but suddenly, we had to take Cincinnati into account.
Not the Queen City of Ohio, but, um, the Queen City of Greene County? New Eastern Greene definitely sits very close to the small burg of Cincinnati. Truth be told? The old campus did too, but there you have it. The Thunderbirds belong to Cincinnati.
Or is it Little Cincinnati? Maps have called the burg both and Greene County’s tourist website also calls it that. We’ve called it Little Cincinnati in our own datelines. Listen, I’m just a simple sportswriter. I can only handle one weighty world debate at a time!
1. South Putnam — Included as much as a tribute to late Tribune-Star correspondent and former Greencastle Banner-Graphic sports editor Steve Fields because the two of us were/are both stubborn and we’d get into some knockdown dragouts on this.
Fields had homefield advantage being a Greencastle resident, so he insisted South Putnam was in Greencastle. That is the mailing address for the school. Fighting against his considerable institutional Putnam County knowledge, I stood my ground and insisted the proper dateline was Putnamville.
He’d try to slip “Greencastle” datelines into his stories. If I edited them, I’d change it to “Putnamville”. That would honk him off and it was on.
Finally, I had Steve on the phone one day and I Google mapped it. South Putnam is 5.5 miles from Greencastle and 3.1 from Putnamville. I silently felt victory when I heard Steve say, “Huh, OK.”
Then I get an email, “Todd, Google maps measures to the town square. That’s not fair. Greencastle stretches well south of that. If you take that into account ...”
I miss those days. Sportswriters come and go, but dateline debates are eternal.
