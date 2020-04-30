I'll continue to sprinkle Indiana State men's basketball-related Daily Top 5s into the mix, but I want to keep this space diverse and rank some other things.
So let's really get down to business — and put myself at risk of bodily damage by potentially offending graduates of Vigo County's high schools — and rank the top 5 nicknames of the county high schools, past or present.
Lately, I've been researching the history of Vigo County basketball. That means learning a whole lot about those glorious, pre-consolidation days of yore, when Vigo County was dotted with long-gone high schools.
I'm over-simplifying things, but almost every township in Vigo County (Prairieton last competed in the IHSAA tournament in 1926) had its own high school up until 1961 when the School Consolidation Act of 1959 mandated that equalized education opportunities had to be created by each county. There was a big disparity between larger districts and the small township schools at the time.
As a result, many of Indiana's township and small-town high schools were consolidated out of existence from 1959 to the mid-1970s. West Vigo consolidated the schools west of the Wabash River first. Schools east of the river were pared down to Garfield, Gerstmeyer, Wiley and Honey Creek in 1961. Then, Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South consolidated those schools starting with the 1971-72 school year. Later, State High and Schulte High Schools, neither were part of a public corporation, closed and were effectively absorbed into North, South and West.
From an educational viewpoint? Consolidation was the right way to go. However, from a community identity and athletic standpoint? A lot was lost. Vigo County had a peak of 16 high schools competing at the same time. Every corner of the county had its own team.
Nicknames from the first half of the 20th Century are also quaint and old-fashioned, but let's face it, also a lot more original and distinctive too. It doesn't help that the three current Vigo schools didn't exactly go very far out on the limb when they received their nicknames. I know fans love their Vikings, Patriots and Braves, but there's eight other schools in the state named Vikings, Patriots or Braves. Not eight total, but eight of each.
Oh for the days of variety! We once had it here. Here's five of my favorites. Last left out? Riley's Cossacks. Distinctive, but probably not a name that would fly these days given what we know about the history of the actual Cossacks in the steppes of Russia.
5. Schulte Golden Bears — I can hear it now. "Wait a minute, Todd. You said West Vigo, North and South had non-distinctive nicknames. Then, the first club out of your bag is the Golden Bears? You're an idiot."
I'll take that heat. If it was just Bears, I would agree. And while Golden Bears isn't an uncommon moniker, California in the Pac-12 uses it, it's still a cool name. Still, I can hear it. "By that logic, why not choose Garfield's Purple Eagles?" Well, I like the color gold more than purple and Golden is my last name. No one said these Top 5s were all going to be fair!
Schulte's name also helped create the most distinctive logo of the former high schools. Schulte's bear logo looks like what would happen if the A&W and the old Bear Alignment and Brake logo you used to see at a car dealerships had a baby.
A fiercer version of the Golden Bear lives on in statue form on Ohio Boulevard in front of the old Schulte building. He's currently wearing a mask. I'll ride with him.
4. Wiley Red Streaks — This is not a name you'd see today. I can only imagine what kind of scatological nonsense it would create in this less innocent time. However, that doesn't make the name any less cool.
"Streaks" was a popular naming convention in the early days of high school athletics. Across the border in Illinois, you have Martinsville's Bluestreaks. It came from a day when nicknames were not afraid to employ descriptive verbs. The name undoubtedly comes from the idea that when they ran, they streaked past and beat you. With Wiley wearing red-and-white? You have Red Streaks. Someone can, and undoubtedly, will, correct me if I'm wrong about the etymology of that, but it makes sense.
3. Fontanet Beantowners — I used to drive past Fontanet a lot when I first moved to the area, back when I lived in rural Clay County and took Rio Grande Road into Terre Haute semi-frequently. It's hard to believe some of the towns that had high schools (Blackhawk and Pimento jump to mind too) could support one given how small they are now, but that's kind of the point when consolidation critics say losing high schools really hurt these small burgs.
Besides being an early mining center in Vigo County (the DuPont Mine tragically exploded there in 1907, leveled the town, and killed between 50 to 80 residents), Fontanet is best known for its Bean Dinner Festival, a tradition that dates back to the 1890s when Civil War veterans would have picnics there.
Name the town school after the event the town is best known for? Easy peasy. A few miles to the north? Parke Heritage or Riverton Parke should go this route and re-name themselves the "Bridgers", complete with the fall colors of gold, orange and an autumn hue of red.
2. Pimento Peppers — Another nickname featuring a verb ... or does it? My first thought, because I'm a master of missing the obvious, was that it was a play on "pep", a word far more commonly used to describe energetic in the early 20th Century. Two other pre-consolidation schools in the state were also named the Peppers. When you played basketball, you wanted to have pep!
That may have been part of it, but the actual name for cherry peppers is pimento peppers. So that rather obvious link had to play a bigger role in the nickname.
With Pimento Peppers? You get the rare convergence of an eponym (a word for a thing named that something else is named for), alliteration (descriptive words featuring the same letter), and you arguably have an onomatopoeia (word that imitates the sound of what it's describing) if you buy into the kinetic notion of "pep". Well done, Pimento school fathers.
Did they grow pimento peppers in Pimento? Search me, but to harsh the mellow a bit, Pimento was originally called Hartford until the railroad changed the name of the burg. I'm glad they did, because the school that once represented Linton Township had a cool name.
1. Gerstmeyer Black Cats — I like this name for several reasons. One, it's old-fashioned, but in a cool way, not in a they-won't-name-'em-like-that anymore sense. For some reason, Black Cats springs to mind visions of sock hops and the big skirts women wore in the 1950s. Maybe I saw one with a black cat on it once? Maybe it's because Gerstmeyer's athletic heyday was in the 1950s? I have no idea where I'm going with this.
What I like even more is the intimidation factor. You know not to cross a Black Cat's path because it's going to bring you bad luck. That's the kind of not-so-subtle trash-talking I can get behind.
Plus, it doesn't hurt that Gerstmeyer itself is a distinctive name. Named after former school board member Charles Gerstmeyer, it just rolls off your tongue so uniquely. If it were the Terre Haute North Black Cats, it would still be cool, but not quite as cool as Gerstmeyer Black Cats. You can't have one without the other.
And, of course, it's Gerstmeyer Tech. Only true locals call it that.
And this is one nickname where I did dig up the history. According to a piece written by Mike McCormick, William Dickinson and Louise Wood came up with the idea to call Gerstmeyer —opened as the last of the Terre Haute city schools in 1922 — the Black Cats. Kudos to you, William and Louise! You created a nickname that will never be forgotten.
