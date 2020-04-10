The first — and with any luck, last — Tribune-Star Top 5 girls interconference high school basketball tournament turned out to be an incredible success. I wish you could have been there.
Heck, I wish I could have been there. And if the girls about to be mentioned don't wish they were there, I'm pretty sure they wish they were somewhere where they could be competing in something besides virtual sports.
Seeding meant absolutely nothing. All five conference teams finished in a spot different than they were seeded.
Because it was an imaginary competition, there were plenty of opportunities for defense that otherwise would have violated every COVID-19 precaution.
And the two teams that rose quickly to the top of the field had/would have had a championship game for the ages — although probably still without the excitement of North Central beating Bethesda Christian nearly two months ago.
5. Wabash River Conference (4th seed) — Vermillion County provided most of the scoring punch in Mallory Hawkins of South Vermillion and McKenzie Crowder and Rylee Dowers of North Vermillion, although Parke Heritage's Grace Ramsay also contributed.
Ramsay and Wolves teammate Hannah O'Brien plus Rebecca Berry of the Wildcats and Bailey Duke of Riverton Parke led a solid rebounding effort too, and Mady Millspaugh of the Wolves helped run the show. Unsung battlers up front were Jenna Myers of the Wildcats and Hannah Ellis and Ava Martin of the Falcons. But ultimately their spirited efforts fell short.
4. Conference Indiana (5) — Height was not a problem (and how often have we said this about Vigo County basketball lately) thanks to Michaela Cox of Terre Haute South and Shaelynn Bell, Abigail Wright and Emma Saunders of Terre Haute North.
Wings were abundant too, led by Zayda Hatfield, Ally Pepperworth and Kiersten Padgett of South and Zoe Stewart, Stella Hart and the Michaels sisters, Anslee and Preslee, of North.
Ball handling became a problem against the eventual third-place team, however, and this was a team that couldn't score with the top two conferences.
3. Western Indiana Conference (2) — Defense was this team's forte, thanks to two sets of twins, Delainey and Gracie Shorter of Sullivan and Ellie and Maci Easton of West Vigo.
Scoring was occasionally outstanding, with Northview's Macey Timberman running the show and her teammates Aliyah Owens and Haley Richey and West Vigo's Adelynn Harris and Kylee Stepp raining in jumpers from outside.
But when the outside shots weren't falling, West Vigo's Grace Likens and Sullivan's Klaire Williams and Asia Povlin needed a little more help on the boards to have any shot at the top two teams.
2. Little Illini Conference (1) — This team was top-seeded for a reason, and its three victories were high-scoring affairs fueled by Sarah Isaf of Paris complemented by the long-range accuracy of Marshall's Kai Engledow and Maya Osborn. Robinson's Bailey Straugh lit it up a few times herself.
Jenna Gates of the Tigers and Ally Compton of the Lions both ran the offense efficiently, with help from Paris freshman Trinity Tingley; Marshall's Rachael Goekler and Jillian Hiatt plus Kelsie Crampton of Paris were undersized but helpful up front; and the team's real strength was often the versatility and sheer competitiveness of players like Eva Richardson of Casey and Karrington Krabel, Madyson Rigdon and Katelyn Littleton of Paris.
The LIC's championship-game loss was a well played game, but another frustrating finish for the participating Tigers.
1. SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference (3) — As has been mentioned, seedings are deceptive when the records of six teams are included, so this championship isn't the surprise that the third seed would make it appear.
There is a state-championship team to build around, first of all, and Linton's Aubrey Burgess, Jaylee Hayes, Haley Rose, Vanessa Shafford and Gentry Warrick are a great nucleus to start with.
Add North Central's big three of Jocelyn Cox, Averi Davidson and Courtney Williams for explosive depth, and then consider that Clay City's Lauryn Myers and Bloomfield's Kylee Shelton provide more scoring, White River Valley's Claire Hostetter can fill in at point guard and Shakamak's Abbi Gamble is another Burgess-style hustler.
That's a formidable roster, made better by the fact that whenever things got tight, the five Miners came in as a unit and played their unheralded shutdown defense.
