I somehow ran across a University of Toledo men's basketball commitment a few days ago, and the name of one of the Rockets' assistant coaches struck a nerve.
So this Daily Top 5 is about the best high school dunkers I've ever seen (even though the name I remembered, now a Toledo assistant coach, did some of his best work in seventh grade).
Now although Wilt Chamberlain was dunking 60 years ago (he was right there and looking down, so why not?) the shot wasn't all that popular for awhile. In the 1960s, in fact, it was outlawed in college — to try to keep UCLA's Lew Alcindor/Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from making a mockery of the game, which he did anyway.
So high school dunking hasn't been around long, even though the original stylists like Connie Hawkins and Julius Erving were showing professional basketball that being a 7-footer wasn't a requirement for throwing down in the 1970s. And although he couldn't do it in a game, Kentucky Wesleyan's Dallas Thornton still managed to get some pre-game dunks in during the 1967-68 season that I hadn't seen before — or since.
The high school kids (and at least one middle-school kid) caught up fast, however.
Two of them that I didn't see in person played against each other in the 1988 Indiana State finals — Shawn Kemp of Concord and Chandler Thompson of Muncie Central. I'm pretty sure I saw Derrick Dowell of Evansville Bosse dunk — but not sure enough to put him in the Top 5 — and two Evansville Harrison kids who might have been prolific dunkers were more often jump shooters: Calbert Cheaney and (sob) 7-footer Walter McCarty.
Seeing Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference games regularly a few years ago gave me more chances to see great athletes, but guys like Greg Oden, Josh McRoberts, Eric Gordon and, more recently, Kris Wilkes were too talented to make their throwdowns surprising. At this point in basketball history, a little style is important.
Last cut from the Top 5? Lincoln Hale of Linton, but if his strength improves from this year to next year like it did from last year to this year, he'll climb the list (although I hope we don't have to have another one).
5. Harry Marshall — Owen Valley hasn't had a lot of great dunkers, and might not have had any until Harry got there. If I'd seen the Patriots play more often he might be ranked higher, for no other reason than he's the shortest guy (6-0) on this list.
4. Pierce Thomas — Some may argue about the style aspect when considering Pierce, who still has another year left at Brownsburg. To which I would argue, is Armani not stylish? Subtle, understated, pure?
He had something like five ridiculously easy dunks at Terre Haute South this past winter, looking almost bored about every one. He's at least 6-5 and might have the best vertical I've ever seen (50 inches?). I'd suggest not making him angry, because if his adrenaline starts flowing he will be terrifying.
3. Steve Hart — You would think that winning the Slam Dunk title after his senior year at the Derby Festival in Louisville's Freedom Hall, one of the premier high school all-star events, would move him higher on the list (and, as a witness, I can truthfully say none of the other kids at Louisville came close to him).
He didn't show off that skill much in game situations, however, perhaps residue from being undercut once from a ridiculous height.
2. Meyers Leonard — Game situation? That's the key for this pick.
On their way to an Illinois Class 2A state championship a few years ago, Meyers and his Robinson teammates were in a tight super-sectional game when the Maroons came up with the ball on the defensive end and Meyers found himself with a run-out.
A really brave player on the opposing team readied himself to take a charge as Meyers — dribbing at full speed as a 7-1 high school player — bore down on him. Meyers jumped over him and dunked. Might have been a perfect score in a dunk contest, with no dribbling necessary.
It takes a special circumstance to beat that, which brings us to Toledo assistant coach ...
1. Walter Offutt — Not quite 20 years ago, I was at Warren Central for a MIC game between the Warriors and one of our Terre Haute teams, and I started to the concession stand — either between games or at varsity halftime — when I saw that Warren's eighth-graders were going to scrimmage their seventh-graders.
The player who caught my eye was eighth-grader Ed Hazlett, who even at that age was already the 6-8, 255-pound beast he should have been as a future Warrior post player/tight end. So I sat back down.
Ed was kind of disappointing, but as I was watching, a kid on the seventh-grade team (maybe 6-0, maybe not that at the time) dunked. And then dunked again.
And with the running clock about to expire, the seventh-graders got the ball again. Their point guard, a future favorite of mine named Jarin Forte, was dribbling down the right side of the court, just crossing the midcourt line. Off the dribble, he sent a hard bounce pass toward the basket and Walter — remember, these are seventh-graders — came flying in from the left side, caught the ball with two hands a foot or two above the rim and slammed it home (something he must have been doing with regularity, because the Warren folks weren't nearly as excited about it as I was).
A series of knee injuries bothered him after high school, although he did have a nice, if less thrilling, college career at Ohio State and then Ohio University after being a 2008 Indiana All-Star. And as a high schooler in a game at South, he did display some Space Jam-like arms, once dunking from seemingly beyond the 3-point line in one corner.
