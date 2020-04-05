Since it's spring, and since most of the athletes from the diamond sports should be out there playing catch — social distancing is just six feet, remember — today's top five involves the best arms I've seen.
Technically, it's the best throws I've seen (in all but one instance). There are a lot of great arms, but I had to see them do something spectacular to be on this list.
5. Megan Ciolli — Now Megan Ciolli Bartlett, the Ball State softball coach, she's the outlier. I never saw her play anything but third base, and while her throws to first were crisp and accurate, they were just throws to first.
But I'm going on the assumption that because the eventual Miss Softball had every other skill — unbelievable speed, great bat, strong, great glove — that if she'd been asked to play the outfield (or go behind the plate) she'd have gunned a lot of people down.
4. Jason Murphy — His name came up a couple of days ago, you might recall: Riverton Parke, ISU, West Vigo assistant coach.
He's on the list because I saw him throw a strike from the right-field corner to third base — may have been on one perfect hop, maybe on the fly — at Bob Warn Field. If the current locker room had been there then, he was close enough to knock on the door.
3. Cybil Kennedy — Center-field fence to the plate, on the fly and on the money? A routine play for this former South Vermillion star, who could hit a little bit too.
2. Josh Phegley — Despite his major-league career and Mr. Baseball honors, this isn't the slam-dunk choice among catchers that you might think (as we mix our sports metaphors). Brian Dorsett is a former major leaguer with a gun of his own, former Rosedale great Lee Hutson was a knee injury away from that same post-college destination, and I know people who will tell me that former West Vigo catcher John Cox had an arm to match any of the above.
But Josh was as aggressive or more aggressive as any at displaying his throwing — he and Willson Contreras should get along great if they get to be teammates on the Cubs soon — and I think he and I shared the same thought when an opponent of Terre Haute North's Patriots or the Post 346 American Legion team looked ready to run.
Go ahead.
1. Stephanie White — I can hear you already. "Wait a minute! She's a basketball player!"
True. And I'll tell a basketball story to illustrate that she's the athlete on this list who throws frighteningly hard with both hands. Shades of Pat Venditte.
When Steph was playing basketball for Seeger, her teammates knew to sprint to the offensive end if it looked like she was going to grab a rebound or get a steal (when she got to the Indiana All-Stars, her teammates there were apparently not as smart as the farm girls from around West Lebanon and had a lot of perfect passes fly past them).
This particular Saturday afternoon, Seeger was playing at Terre Haute South and Steph came up with a loose ball. Kelly Fink of the Patriots headed downcourt but hadn't turned her head yet and Steph — off-balance and left-handed — fired the ball that way. Picturing Kelly's brain splattering all over the court, the crowd (there was always a crowd to see Seeger) let out a collective gasp — which prompted Kelly to turn her head, gather the pass in calmly and make the layup.
A couple of months later, realizing I'd seen Steph play basketball many times and volleyball once (even called a lift on her), I figured I'd better see her play softball. Got to a regional game at Rockville and saw that Kelly was playing first base — probably to catch the bullets thrown by Steph from shortstop.
Jennie White, her mom, was Seeger's coach and had Steph be the cutoff man for any ball hit into the outfield, something I didn't realize until late in the game when a Seeger opponent hit a ball into the right-field corner and the shortstop raced across the diamond for the relay.
"I wonder why Jennie does that?" I was thinking, except I didn't get to finish the thought. Steph caught the throw from the right fielder, whirled and fired to third without pausing to look.
Shanda White, Steph's sister, was the third baseman and had seen this movie before. Her feet straddling the bag, she laid her glove on the ground in front of the base and waited for the ball to arrive, well ahead of the unsuspecting runner.
I guess that was why.
