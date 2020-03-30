Predictions for the 2020 spring season in Wabash Valley boys sports boil down to just one statistic: how many championship trophies will come home with local athletes and/or teams?
There's a defending state champion already in the mix, but he might have some company during May and early June. And contention for titles looks to be a given, not a surprise.
5. Could he be the first? Someone who began his journalism career while the Heaton boys were in school (and was accused of writing for the Clay City Star by none other than Howard Sharpe) should never be surprised when the Eels do well.
But I don't recall a lot of great sprinters from Clay City (on the boys side, at least; can't forget Lisa Lell) so Bryce Patterson's quest for a championship or two continues to be ground-breaking. The Indiana State recruit qualified for the finals in both the 100- and 200-meter dash as a junior.
Terre Haute South distance runner Cael Light and/or teammate Matt Gambill could also make a bid for postseason honors.
4. Contain the shortstop — One player stood in the way of both Linton and South Vermillion in postseason baseball last year: superstar shortstop Colson Montgomery of Southridge. The Raiders downed the Miners in sectional play and topped the Wildcats at the Class 2A Jasper Semistate.
Still just a junior, Montgomery is an Indiana University commitment as are Linton's Kip Fougerousse and Josh Pyne (a good guess would be that at least one of those three players will take a major-league offer instead). But obviously the Miners have a lot back
The Wildcats, who seem to be back to turning out 20-win seasons regularly, have moved up to Class 3A this season but Parke Heritage, with a wealth of young talent, could replace them in the Class 2A contenders list.
Don't overlook Riverton Parke either. The Panthers lost by a run to a Class A team that reached the final four in that class a year ago and have some studs returning while remaining where they were.
3. Can we play through? It's probably about time for a Wabash Valley team to return to the boys state golf finals. Sullivan got there in 2014 (any more Kupplers coming?), Terre Haute North in 2013, Terre Haute South in 2011, Northview in 2009 and Linton in 2005.
This might be the year for the Knights to break their 11-year drought, because last year's eighth-place regional team has most of its lineup returning led by junior Benjamin Goshen. Ryan Lieberman, another junior star, returns for South.
2. One pitch away — West Vigo gave up three unearned runs and a walkoff homer to a player from Edgewood who hadn't hit the ball out of the ballpark before (or since?) in losing the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional by a 4-3 score last spring, and the Mustangs went on to become state runner-up.
That's a pretty good incentive for the Vikings, who don't usually need much additional incentive, and shortstop Kaleb Hannahs heads a list of returnees.
As always, getting through their traditional rivals will be tough for West Vigo, if the shortened schedule allows for games against North, South and Northview. The Braves and Patriots figure to be factors in Class 4A sectional play while the Knights, although returning to Class 3A, are routed to Crawfordsville (South Vermillion too) instead of the traditional Western Indiana Conference sectional.
1. One or two? South's Jason Swarens is the defending state champion mentioned previously, having taken the shot put title a year ago, so is certainly one of the favorites to win again.
The Wisconsin recruit could also double with a discus title too, after placing sixth in that discipline in 2019. Clayton Hoover of White River Valley is capable of being a contender in discus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.