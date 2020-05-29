I've never been a big horse racing fan.
I could appreciate the dominance of Secretariat, and I always rooted for Gallant Fox when the past Triple Crown winners raced in a spinner game I had as a kid. But that's almost the extent of my interest.
The "almost" is because of the one big thing I learned from the so-called "sport of kings" — the importance of bloodlines.
So, in the spirit of "who's related to whom?" this Daily Top 5 is an attempt to recognize the best and favorite sibling groups I've had the pleasure of watching and knowing.
And, in the spirit of Britney Spears, oops I did it again. Thanks to there being so many, this will be the first of two lists, qualifications for the division between the two to become apparent when you see the second group.
To begin, there are two sets of two-generation considerations, although technically half of one set is not composed of siblings.
We touched on this a week or so ago, but Allen Hayne and Mara Hagan might be considered the first couple of early Vigo County swimming. But their offspring — Maddy, Casey and Taylor Hayne — stayed away from the water and became standouts in volleyball, with a little basketball thrown in for Maddy. For a different reason, they'll appear in the next list too.
The second two-generation set starts with the offspring. R.J. and Lane Mahurin led Rockville basketball to sensational seasons for their eight seasons as varsity players, then combined on an NAIA national championship team at Indiana Wesleyan. Their sister Beth was outstanding in both volleyball (the best single jump serve I've ever witnessed) and basketball.
But their uncle, Doug Mahurin, played on two of the Terre Haute South teams that reached the Final Four, and their dad, Dave Mahurin, not only coached the boys but also played for a South team that was an eyelash away from one of the biggest upsets in Indiana basketball history, one that would have sent the 1982 Braves to the Final Four as well.
We also have two entrants in the no-way-they're-siblings group: Brian Cottee, whose Terre Haute South career included a stint with the 1991 Final Four team the Braves enjoyed in boys basketball, is the slightly older brother of Josh Cottee, who will be a sophomore letterman for the Braves this fall (when he may become a teammate of his nephew Kyle), and Melanie Miller, who was Melanie Newnum as the right fielder for the 1996 Turkey Run state softball champions, is the older sister of 2019 Parke Heritage graduate and leading scorer Landon Newnum.
My favorite non-Vigo siblings are John, Bob and Tom Heaton of Clay City, two of whom were playing the first year I worked at The Star, and Rhett and Rhagen Smith of Sullivan, who are recent enough that I also enjoyed covering both their parents. Special kudos to Rhagen Smith for her current work as a health care provider.
Now the Vigo County siblings that are NOT in the Top 5, which has actually become a Magnificent Seven, a list that will further demonstrate how hard this was to trim down.
Alphabetically, we have the soccer-playing Bakers from North; track stars Anthony, Ben and Jackson Bertoli; tennis players Hunter and Taylor Bullock; Allison, Lauren, Kristen and T.J. Clary, a group that includes every South state championship; star catchers Doug and T.J. Collett; the Viking quartet of Scott, Holly, Bryan and Kevin Egli; tennis (and basketball) stars Brittany, Alex and Andrew Farmer; West Vigo multi-sporters Cherish and Pandy Long; football stars and coaches Brock and Tsali Lough; former NFL star Tony McGee and his half-brother, point guard Tony McGee; a huge batch of Millingtons from North; sharp-shooting guards Tre and Jaylen Minnett, with more brothers perhaps on the way; major leaguer Josh Phegley and his older siblings John and Jennifer; the wealth of soccer players from the Pigg family; point guard Haley Seibert and wide receiver/track star Tyler Seibert; the Shouses, a big family that included 7-foot-plus high jumper Doug and former NBA player Dexter; Jack, Bob, Tom and Steve Smith; Jessica, Jordan and Jay Smith; middle infielders Brian, Brad and Barry Warn; Clint and Kristen Weddle; and the many Wilsons, including McMillan Award winner Sylvester and my friend Richard.
Yes, I'm certain I still missed a few. Here are the seven that remain.
And, because this has turned into a way more massive product than I'd expected, they are ranked in chronological order by youngest sibling.
The Thompsons — Anthony got gypped out of the Heisman Trophy, Ernie — congratulations on that degree, by the way! — may have been a better pure athlete, both made the NFL. Enough said?
The Evanses — ACC and Big Ten basketball is a hard pair to trump. I caught a lot of grief with Indiana All-Stars coach Jan Connor about Val not making the team (she's a Duke recruit, I argued), and there's a school of thought that says both she and Brian should have won McMillan Awards.
The Barretts — Do I really have to explain this one? Football coaches galore, and everything you'd ever want to know about throwing iron.
The DeGrootes — McMillan Awards for Cory and Culley, a major league contract for Casey, ISU volleyball for Cami, who also ran track. Once Culley picked up soccer coaching, I think just about every sport was covered.
The Odums — Zach and Jake are maybe the most colorful pair on this list. No, I take that back. There's no maybe about it.
The Blanks — Ben, Luke, Nate and Calvin are also prominent in the football/basketball/coaching world. Waiting now for the next generation to blossom, if Ben and Hilary will ever feed poor Atticus.
