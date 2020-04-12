The Daily Top 5 basketball tournament featuring the five conferences from the Tribune-Star readership area was different from the competition involving the girls, but just as good in a different way.
While defense proved to be the difference in the first round-robin competition, the imaginary boys matchups came/would have come down to physicality — on defense too, but also on the boards.
To continue to belabor the point, not good matchups for at least one of the five leagues involved.
In another similarity to the girls, the boys didn’t have a single conference finish where it was seeded, and thanks to its imaginary nature, the tournament was able to include plenty of contact.
The most physical play came in the take-no-prisoners climactic game between the two most rugged leagues. Its winner finished 4-0, while two conferences went 2-2 and two others 1-3.
The final standings:
T4. Conference Indiana (5th seed) — With Terre Haute North’s Dalton Sturm and Terre Haute South’s Kapil Reddy and Griffin Comer providing the only size and muscle inside, this team was doomed from the start in its three losses.
But neither the Patriots nor the Braves were intimidated by facing a team led by the Linton players North and South had faced in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic — and the SWIAC team wasn’t real big either.
So the lockdown defense provided by North’s Mahki Johnson and Bryson Carpenter, the quickness and harassment of South’s Cordell Hanes, Amariyae Wilson and Brylan Aphalone and some timely outside shooting by North’s Matt Gauer and Mark Hankins plus South’s Brayden Turner enabled Conference Indiana to pull off one upset.
T4. SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference (3) — Having two teams that were still alive in state tournament play when their season was rudely cut off made this conference the favorite, many thought.
But the Linton mainstays — Kip Fougerousse, Lincoln Hale, Josh Pyne, Devyn Robertson and Joey Hart — were about the same size as the other SWIAC players who complemented them, like Turner Royal (Bloomfield), Bryton Suggs (North Central), Tanner Denham and Andrew Ellett (White River Valley), Coy Gilbert (Shakamak) and Ethan Rogers, Jacob LaFary and the other seniors from a balanced Clay City team.
So the SWIAC was vulnerable to Conference Indiana and overwhelmed by the size of two of the other conferences. Its one victory was a good one, however, as it put together a hot shooting performance and knocked off the top-seeded Western Indiana Conference.
T2. Wabash River Conference (4) — Parke County provided the size for this team as Alex Atkinson, Logan Harrison and Garrett Lawson of Riverton Parke joined Connor Davis, Logan White and deluxe rim protector J.T. O’Brien of Parke Heritage — another Valley team that finished unbeaten in postseason play.
South Vermillion’s Brice Gilman and Connor VanLannen and Riverton Parke’s Brandon Hazzard and B.J. Hopton were added to the Wolves’ Riley Ferguson and Christian Johnson for an extremely competitive backcourt group too. North Vermillion’s Ethan Watson, Landon Naylor and Colby West filled in when needed.
But while the WRC overwhelmed Conference Indiana and held off the SWIAC, it was outshot by the top-seeded WIC team and lost the thriller to the Little Illini Conference that was the tournament’s highlight game.
T2. Western Indiana Conference (1) — Probably the tournament’s most versatile team could line up in a lot of different ways.
Much of its post-up strength came from the Sullivan pair of Kevin Palmer and Jackson Shake, but the WIC’s size — in a tournament pretty much decided by that factor — could be measured in length: Cade Bryan and Carson Gettle of Northview (not to mention the Knights’ 6-foot-4 guard Caleb Swearingen), Christian Simpson of the Golden Arrows and Gabe Newhouse of West Vigo. The Vikings also contributed athletes who played bigger than their measurements in Case Lautenschlager and Dane Andrews.
Swearingen and Sullivan’s Randy Kelley were the backcourt starters, but Northview’s Brevin Cooper was virtually impossible to keep off the floor in some capacity while Kaleb Hannahs of the Vikings and Tyler Hess of the Knights were defensive stoppers and Sean Roberts of West Vigo and Kaleb Thrasher of Sullivan were valuable as well.
But the SWIAC put together its best effort against the WIC, and the Little Illini Conference simply had too much muscle.
1. Little Illini Conference (2) — If the WIC was the most versatile team, the LIC champions were probably the most balanced.
First of all, the size. Marshall contributed 6-7 Jesse Burdick, 6-6 Lance Rees and 6-3 Ethan Harper, Casey added 6-6 Jackson Hills and 6-5 Caleb Patrick, while 6-5 J.R. Brinkerhoff of Paris was another solid piece.
Despite that, the strength of the LIC was its backcourt: Daniel Tingley and Jadon Wallace of Marshall and Noah Livingston of Casey could all score while seemingly playing at more than top speed, and the tempo didn’t relax when Mason Hutchings of Paris joined the party. Run-the-show types were Kade Lassen of Robinson, Will Hosselton and Dawson Dallape of Casey and Garrett King of Paris, while Robinson’s Brayden Childress and Marshall’s Ethan Keown provided instant offense whenever they were on the court.
To summarize: the LIC was both too big and too intense to be stopped.
