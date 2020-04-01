Today’s Top 5 involves high school athletes who have made the jobs of Wabash Valley sportswriters easier by being fantastic interview subjects.
You might notice that there aren’t many old-timers on this list, because for a long time the athletes themselves were almost never interviewed — which, as I’ve discovered by meeting some of the people I’m about to mention, was unfortunate on our parts.
Some of these athletes are on the list because of the quotes they came up with. Some are on the list because talking with them was so pleasant. Most fall into both categories. One sort of has a category all to himself.
Barely missing the top five are Terre Haute swimmer Cristina Elliott, so much on the pleasant side that I’m hoping she continues to coach for awhile; Northview volleyball player Shelbi Morris, also pleasant but a storehouse of quirky quotes; and South baseball player Cole Vicars, a player I knew well enough to joke with (example: after Vicars, a second baseman, raced deep in the outfield for a game-saving catch in a sectional game, I greeted him with “You know, you probably should have let the center fielder get that” and then we both laughed).
I can’t leave out North soccer player David Wyrick either, not since — when he was in sixth grade and getting ready for a national showcase appearance — I asked him about the wisdom of playing with the big cast he had on one arm. “I figure I might be able to take somebody out with this,” was his response.
But here are the five (or six, or seven) who nipped them in the final balloting.
5. Demitre Burdick — Still a key member of the team at Tennessee-Martin, Demi makes this list because of a conversation we had before a Marshall High School game about how much I loved her full first name.
Her little brother (her 6-foot-7 little brother) Jesse deserves mention for being a good sport when, after the game in which he scored his 1,000th point, I asked if he was still trailing his sister. “I live in her shadow,” was his proud and heart-warming response.
Jesse, she’s a big fan of yours too.
4. Jenny Lundy — I love candid, unwhitewashed answers, and that’s always what I could expect from the former two-sport star at Northview.
My best conversation with her involved the relationship between her and her older sister Olivia when they were growing up and playing sports together. I’d asked Olivia, when she was a senior, about a rivalry between the two and she was almost offended that I’d even asked. No rivalry at all, she assured me.
When Jenny was a senior, I asked her that question and she answered by saying that the rivalry was fierce. Which brought me to another question.
“Livy’s a lot nicer than you are, isn’t she?” I asked. “Oh yeah,” Jenny replied.
3. Tony McGees — This is not a typo, although the Tony McGee who was the better quote was Terre Haute North’s little left-handed point guard, not South’s big tight end/power forward. The two are half-brothers (hey, why waste a good first name?).
Little Tony would have made this list even if he’d been right-handed. He was honest, articulate and intelligent, and was the same way win or lose.
Big Tony was by no means a bad interview, but his best quote to me came when I was substitute teaching and he was a seventh-grader at Sarah Scott. I always loved passing periods for moments like this, when Tony (who was kind of big for a seventh-grader) sidled up to me and said, “You’ll be writing about me in the pros someday.”
2. Garry Handlin — North’s noseguard/fullback is nearly No. 1 on this list despite the fact that his quotes that made the paper were only so-so.
But remember, I like to cover high school football from the sidelines, and his oratory there was unmatched (if usually unprintable). It got to the point where guys in the office would ask me if Garry had said anything funny after every North game I covered.
The closest thing I have to a usable quote came from after a Patriot road win, I think at Indianapolis Northwest. Garry had scored a touchdown, straight-arming a potential tackler with a move that looked like the statue on the Heisman Trophy.
Coach Wayne Stahley and I were leaving the stadium together and caught up to Garry. “That was a pretty sweet move,” Wayne said.
“I practice that all the time at home in front of a mirror,” Garry answered. “You ought to see me do it in the nude.”
1. Evan Austin — Former South swimmer, then a South assistant coach and still a U.S. Paralympian, he will probably never be topped.
Evan suffers from spastic paraplegia, except he will disagree with me using that verb.
To him, it’s “the condition I was blessed with,” and he says that with complete sincerity. Top that.
• Coach’s division — North basketball coach Todd Woelfle didn’t make this list as a player, because he took too long after games trying to think of things that would sound good.
As a coach, however, he’s mastered the technique. Even better, he knows how slowly I write and is able to impart his ideas in phrases, deliberately enough to allow me to keep up (even if his son Gavin says I’m writing in Spanish).
My two best unprintable quotes came from Illinois, however — from the late Ron Welsh, football coach at Oblong (his family knows about this one, if you’d like to ask them) and from a former basketball coach at Hutsonville explaining why his team had a lot of seniors and sophomores but no juniors.
