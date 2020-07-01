When I started having the sports staff do Daily Top 5s back in March when the sports world came to a screeching halt, the idea was to keep them light. Something to keep people distracted from the daily uncertainty of life with COVID-19. We've primarily done fun lists or one's that readers can debate amongst themselves.
Today, as I return from vacation, I'm not feeling so rosy about things. When I left in mid-June, all seemed to be trending in the right direction. Now? Not so much.
The only statistical measure that I've found gives me a semi-accurate read on how things are going is test positivity as measured on the Johns Hopkins COVID tracker web site. In other words, what the percentage of positive tests are to tests given. That takes out any confusion and noise about raw numbers — which can be manipulated or taken out of context.
When I left for vacation, Indiana was trending well. The seven-day average for positivity was over 5 percent, the standard as to whether a state is making progress, but trending down. That rate sunk to an acceptable 3.3 percent low a little over a week ago.
However, that number has been going up steadily since then. The latest figure for Indiana was a 4.7 percent positivity rate — and that's based on more testing being done. In other words? Cases are going up.
It's nowhere near as bad in Indiana (or Illinois) as the Sun Belt states that have seen an immense surge in cases, but one wonders when the wolf will find its way to our door.
The hardest-hit states re-opened a few weeks before Indiana did. It's clear warm weather doesn't deter the virus, as was assumed, given the sweltering states that are being hard hit. Many assumptions people had about the progression of the virus back in the spring aren't holding water, making planning for anything a nightmare.
To that end, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb tapped the brakes on Indiana's five-stage reopening on Wednesday, delaying the implementation of Stage 5 for a few weeks.
What does this all mean? For the sports world? Just a lot more uncertainty. For this top 5, I'll focus on scenarios where high school sports could begin ... or not.
The fate of high school sports will largely depend on the fate of what form high school education itself will take. Whatever happens, sports is not going to drive the train, it will have to adapt to the greater concerns of the school districts.
But, sports do have unique COVID concerns — some sports can easily go on, others, given how the virus is transmitted, are next-to-impossible — as well as matters that have nothing to do with COVID. For example, there's no way a football team can just walk on to a gridiron without conditioning and practice time. COVID or no COVID, there's injury risk that doesn't allow for a radical change in the usual procedure.
So what will happen with high school sports? Today's Top 5 isn't really a Top 5 in the sense that we've been doing them, but five scenarios I can see play out. I "ranked" them, but none of these options — all of which are my opinion and no one else's — are a magic bullet.
5. Cancel fall sports — This could be what ultimately happens if the virus surges again, but obviously, this would be the worst-possible scenario.
As mentioned above, not all sports are created equally as far as COVID risk is concerned. Golf poses almost no risk at all. Tennis and cross country are not close contact sports. Soccer and volleyball are riskier, but in theory, there is some distancing.
The problem? Football is easily the riskiest of all fall sports as far as COVID is concerned, but it's also the one that schools and the IHSAA financially count on. Obviously, there's full contact and two lines breathing at one another is a COVID nightmare scenario. Schools don't have access to testing on-demand, so to square this circle is going to be difficult.
Still, cancellation of high school sports should be a last resort.
4. COVID-"friendly" sports only — Another scenario that could play out is that school districts decide the liability of playing COVID-risky sports like football, volleyball and soccer isn't worth it, but that COVID-"friendly" sports could go on.
I suppose this could happen, though I doubt it. The COVID-"friendly" sports — golf, tennis, cross country — aren't revenue-producing. It would put school districts in the messy place of picking athletic winners and losers. That alone could make this idea a non-starter.
3. Playoffs only/tournament format — The answer to the COVID crisis at the professional level in some sports has been to shorten or eliminate what was left of the regular season and go into a tournament to end the season. This is what the NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer have done or plan to do.
This sounds good in theory, but at the high school level? I don't think it would work. First, the NBA, NHL and MLS are resuming seasons. In the case of the high schools, they're starting from scratch. It would be awfully unfair for a team to play one game, lose, and then they're done for good.
I suppose it could be done if you initiated a World Cup-style group format, or, at the barest minimum, turn a sectional into a double-elimination format, but the diminishing returns of such a system would make it almost more trouble than it's worth.
2. Go on and adjust accordingly — This could also be how the high school seasons play out given that it's very difficult to completely alter the structure of high school sports on the fly. After all, these aren't departments that run independently of the rest of the school. Sports are a school activity that fits in with all of the others.
The problem with status quo is that not every area is going to get hit equally. In football, Terre Haute's schools play Indianapolis area schools. COVID may be manageable here, but not there. Then what? It's possible, perhaps likely, that seasons will go on, but in a truncated manner. It's very possible COVID-risk sports like football won't complete their nine-game schedules. Or? That COVID-averse sports like golf go on as they always have.
1. Switch seasons — This week, the momentum to play COVID-"friendly" sports like golf, tennis, track and field, baseball and softball in the fall in exchange for playing COVID-risky sports like football and wrestling in the spring has picked up steam. There are proposals in Texas and Michigan for such a plan.
In a vacuum, this is a great idea. It allows kids to play the sports they excel at without interruption apart from the season change. It takes away the health risk in certain sports and buys time.
Of course, we don't live in a vacuum and there are quite a few problems that would come up if seasons were switched. As mentioned before, athletic departments at the high school level would have a hard time turning on a dime like that. Many coaches are volunteers and may not be available if a sport switched seasons.
Most obvious is that there's no guarantee conditions will be any better for football to start practicing in February than they are in August.
I like this idea for colleges a lot more than I do for high schools, although I think it's more realistic than the status quo of trying and adjusting.
Truth is? There aren't any good scenarios. COVID is running the show at present. We're just along for the ride.
