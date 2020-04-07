After reading Tuesday's Top Five, you should be aware that today's is the seeding of the five conferences in boys basketball for the upcoming — and completely imaginary — interconference tournament.
Seeding of the girls tournament was odd. Despite having a state champion and another team that entered postseason play undefeated and ranked first in its class, the total combined record for the girls teams from whom the tournament rosters are picked finished 14 games below .500. Just one league, the Little Illini Conference, had a winning composite record.
Seeding the boys is also odd, but for the opposite reason. Valley boys considered here finished a whopping 39 games over .500. None were ranked first in the state, but two of them could have become state champions had coronavirus not intervened (three won their last game of the season and were still alive, but two of them were in the same class).
So here is how the conferences stack up for boys basketball.
5. Conference Indiana — This poor horse has been beaten to death by now, but the Valley's two biggest schools, Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South, combine to form a team that will be outsized against at least three of the other four conferences.
4. Wabash River Conference — An unusually strong fourth seed, considering that Parke Heritage is one of the three co-state champions. None of the other three teams finished above .500, however.
And this is definitely one of the teams whose players are bigger than Conference Indiana's (just from the Wolves alone, in fact).
3. SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference — Another odd seeding, since the other two co-state champs (Linton and Bloomfield) are here.
Picking from among six teams — the other four all below .500, although three of those within three games of breaking even — dilutes the conference product a little bit, however.
2. Little Illini Conference — Because Casey and Marshall were powerhouses, I was a little surprised this league wasn't the top seed.
Had strength of schedule and/or margin of defeat been considered in the seeding, the LIC probably would have finished No. 1. Robinson's final record was no indication of how close the Maroons were to being outstanding, and they'll bring some help to the roster for this tournament.
That leaves:
1. Western Indiana Conference — Northview had its best season in three years, Sullivan its best season in eight years (and, in the Golden Arrows' case, with several pretty good teams in that eight-year span).
Go to the description of the LIC and sub West Vigo for Robinson in terms of better-than-their-record effectiveness and it becomes clear we shouldn't have been surprised that the WIC is the league with the target on its back.
And, like Robinson, the Vikings will bring some help to the tournament roster (although the conference's considerable size will come from the Arrows and the Knights).
