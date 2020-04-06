Sports betting arrived in Indiana just ahead of the coronavirus to knock it out, so in the next week the Daily Top 5 will try to alleviate some of the withdrawal symptoms for those of you currently doing parlays on cornhole and seed-spitting.
The proposal is a pair of five-way basketball tournaments — imaginary ones, of course — involving five conferences that make up the bulk of the Tribune-Star's Wabash Valley high school sports coverage. Only players from teams in those conferences that are near and dear to the hearts of T-S readers will be allowed to play.
The competing teams, alphabetically, are Conference Indiana (Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South); Little Illini (Casey, Marshall, Paris and Robinson); SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference (Bloomfield, Clay City, Linton, North Central, Shakamak and White River Valley); Wabash River Conference (North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion); and Western Indiana Conference (Northview, Sullivan and West Vigo).
So here are the seedings for the girls tournament, whose results — after a virtual round robin — will be revealed Saturday. Place your bets.
5. Conference Indiana — North and South were both below .500, although this team won't be without athletes.
4. WRC — The record of freshman-dominated Riverton Parke draws the combined records down, although the Panthers will contribute at least one member to the conference's lineup. North Vermillion has been a perennial sectional champion.
3. SWIAC — Tough years for Clay City and Shakamak countered Linton, the Valley's only state champion, and two-time sectional winner North Central. Lots of shooters in this group.
2. WIC — The last team to beat Linton was Sullivan, and unlike three other leagues there was no horrible record to drag the rest of the conference down. Defense may be this team's forte.
1. LIC — When one of your teams goes 34-1 and another wins twice as many games as it loses, your conference is off to a nice start. Paris and Marshall offset a disappointing year for Casey, although two-thirds of the Warrior victories came in conference games.
By the way, the teams involved in this tournament finished a combined 14 games below .500 this past winter, with the Little Illini — at 62-52 — the only league with an overall winning record.
