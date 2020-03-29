Enough with these top-five lookbacks. Coronavirus or no coronavirus, it’s time to look ahead.
So for the next two days, predictions will be made for spring sports when (don’t make me say “if”) they begin their abbreviated seasons.
Today, the spring of 2020 for girls and girls teams. And here’s hoping for a season that makes these predictions way too conservative while also introducing new stars and teams into the mix.
5. Bloodlines — This will be the spring that Terre Haute North’s Addi Readinger rises to the top of Wabash Valley middle-distance runners.
She’s the defending state champion in the 800, and I have a hunch she’s been getting her work in on her own.
If you don’t believe me, re-read the slug line.
A pair of West Vigo Vikings, Corynn DeGroote and — if healthy — Maci Easton might have something to say about this.
4. The legend of Nina continues — Christina Richards, also from North, has probably found a batting cage somewhere and will be prepared to launch some of the longest homers that Valley softball fans can recall.
First-year coach Chris Mundy got to see her in action last year, so he’ll know to clear the junior varsity field when Richards takes varsity batting practice (something like 15 homers in 16 BP swings last spring, may have been more than that).
3. Find something else for her to do — The best hurdler in the Wabash Valley last year was Terre Haute South freshman Courtney Jones, so it will be interesting to see what other events might be in store for her.
Jones was sectional champion in the 100-meter hurdles, regional champion in the 300-meter hurdles in 2019. Her skill set should fit in just about anywhere on the track or in the field.
2. Softball improvement — It took eventual state champion New Palestine to knock Northview’s softball team out of a Class 3A regional game last year, and with some transfer students to bolster a lineup that includes Lincoln Trail-bound Halle Ellis in the circle surrounded by several other returnees, the Knights should be ready to roll again.
Regional champions last season were South Vermillion, knocked out by eventual Class 2A state runner-up Tecumseh, and North Vermillion. North and South expect to be contenders in a loaded Class 4A sectional, and West Vigo and Sullivan are hoping to avenge sectional losses to Northview.
1. State finals? Why not? — The girls tennis draw wasn’t kind to fifth-ranked Terre Haute South last spring, assigning the Braves to a semistate berth opposite second-ranked Park Tudor.
But while there’s a tier of Indianapolis-area schools that seem to tower above the rest in this sport, there’s a second tier scrapping and clawing to reach the top. The Braves are firmly in that group.
Led by top singles players Lauren Rowe and Paige Bennett plus the doubles team of Lauren Kirchner and Azriel Manalaysay, the Braves are favored to beat North, which is the same thing as saying they are favored to reach the semistate again.
