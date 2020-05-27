DAILY TOP 5: High school postseason baseball has provided thrills

Of all of the things in the weird pause we’ve had in live sports? None have been weirder, for me, than the tranquil Memorial Day sports weekend we just had.
Normally, this is our busiest time of the year, or at least our most cramped. In my case, I’m usually with Indiana State baseball until their season ends. With a couple of exceptions, last year being one of them, my attention has by now turned to the conclusion of the spring high school sports postseasons.
I am not the first coverage option during high school sports season. That’s usually been Andy Amey since I’ve been around, so I haven’t seen anything like every good high school baseball postseason game since 2005, but I’ve seen my share. I’ve generally covered either baseball or softball in spring postseasons. Today, I’ll focus on the five most interesting high school baseball postseason games I’ve covered.
Here’s who made the cut:
5. T.J. Amerman pitching masterpiece, 2005 — I had completely forgotten about this gem until I leaped into our archives. You do get mismatches in the sectional quite a bit, especially if a team has a dominant pitcher, like Riverton Parke did with T.J. Amerman in 2005. However, even by that standard, Amerman was remarkable in a sectional sectional game against North Vermillion.
Amerman struck out 18 Falcons as the Panthers won 5-2. Eighteen K’s is remarkable at any level, but in high school? That means 18 of the 21 outs came via strike out. Amerman struck out the side three times and even mixed in a four-strikeout inning after one Falcon reached via a dropped third strike.
4. South has memorable day at Bosse Field, 2011 — Our 4A schools are currently routed through Indianapolis for the regional and semistate. A real shame as I miss semi-annual trips to Evansville’s classic Bosse Field.
For South? Bosse Field was a house of horrors over the years. It had never advanced out of the venerable facility in multiple trips there. It was already known that 2011 was the last chance for the Braves to break their Bosse Field jinx and they did. South beat Bloomington North 18-3 in a regional semifinal contest that took three hours to complete in mid-90 degree heat. Evansville Harrison beckoned in the championship game that evening.
The Warriors took a 4-0 lead, but the Braves scored four in the fifth and five more in the sixth to earn a 9-5 victory. A.J. Reed hit a home run to salt away the regional title for South.
“My last at-bat [at Bosse Field] hitting a home run to put us up by a bigger margin? It doesn’t get any better than that,” Reed said.
3. West Vigo’s Davie Inman does marathon duty, 2015 — File this under “you won’t see this anymore”. In a battle of rivals in a Class 3A Edgewood Sectional semifinal, West Vigo pitcher Davie Inman went the extra mile and then some to help the Vikings defeat the Knights 3-2 in a nine-inning thriller decided by a Zach Edwards single in the ninth.
Inman threw a staggering 150 pitches in the contest as he pitched the entire game. Inman struck out 13, walked only two, and allowed eight hits in his gutty performance. Inman went off-speed late in the game when his arm got tired.
“My arm was kind of dead, but I could throw my curveball for a strike, so I kept throwing it. I’m definitely going to feel it tomorrow. The coaches asked me if I was still good. I just wanted to pitch the whole game,” Inman said after the game.
Under current rules, Inman would not be allowed to throw that many pitches. The current limit is 110 pitches in a single day with mandatory rest time built in afterwards.
2. Pitchers’ duel deluxe, 2009 — Reed, a sophomore in 2009, was already well-known around the state for his pitching and slugging prowess. Reed’s Braves went to, you guessed it, Bosse Field, to battle another standout pitcher — New Albany’s Phil Forbis — in a regional showdown. Both had sub-2.00 ERA’s entering the game.
If ever a pitcher’s duel lived up to the billing, this one did. Reed and Forbis didn’t blink for nine innings. Both had dual shutouts going into the 10th inning. They would combine to strike out 25 batters, including 14 Ks for Reed. New Albany’s Sean Godfrey hit a one-out double to center and advanced to third on a groundout. With two outs, Forbis himself came up.
What ultimately separated the two teams was a near-supernatural act straight out of the “The Natural."
Reed threw Forbis a heater. Forbis made contact and it shattered Forbis’s bat — his aluminum bat. While the nub of Forbis’s bat caromed into foul territory, Forbis made enough contact on the ball to edge it into center field to knock in the game-winning run.
In my life of watching baseball? I had never before and I have not since seen an aluminum bat get shattered. It was a helluva way to end a great game — even if it was heartbreaking for South.
And South coach Kyle Kraemer had exactly the right words afterward as the Braves were still in the midst of their Bosse Field curse.
“This place … I don’t know what it is. Maybe I need to pray to a new baseball god,” Kraemer said.
1. Northview-Jasper semistate game for the ages, 2017 — Northview was the defending state champion of 3A, but to repeat? The Knights had to go into the belly of the beast — Jasper’s Ruxer Field — and knock off the host Wildcats in the semistate.
In a tense battle of the two highest-ranked 3A teams left in the state, Jasper led for most of the scheduled seven innings as the Knights agonizingly stranded eight runners. Jasper was on the cusp in the seventh with 2-0 lead, but after a Knights scored a run on a double play, Northview refused to die with two outs. A ground-rule double by Matt Clawson, followed by a game-tying single by Brayden Tucker forced extra innings.
Then it got weird.
In the 10th, Jasper had the based loaded and took the lead via what appeared to be a routine one-out sacrifice fly. However, Jasper’s runner at second base was called out on appeal for leaving the bag too early. Inning over and Jasper’s run taken off the board, right?
Not so fast. An appeal constitutes a timing play, so the run that scored counted, much as a run scored before a third out counts in more routine situations. Needless to say, nearly everyone there wasn’t attune to the very rarely applied rule and there was much rancor on and off the field.
Northview wasn’t done. Once again with two outs, Brigham Booe singled. Then, Luke Lancaster rattled a double into the left-field corner. The ball was briefly bobbled by the Jasper left fielder, Jared Sermersheim.
Northview coach Craig Trout didn’t hesitate to send Booe home for the tying run, but Jasper third baseman recovered an errant relay throw and threw a perfect strike to Jasper catcher Adam Hedinger.
Booe was dead to rights, but instinct kicked in. He barreled into Hedinger for a thunderous finish. Hedinger held the ball and Ruxer Field erupted as Jasper earned a dramatic 3-2 win.
As it turned out? Even if Hedinger had lost the ball, Booe was out (and ejected from the game) as runners cannot initiate contact with fielders, but it was a fitting climax for the best high school baseball game I’ve seen.