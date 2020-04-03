Because the Indiana High School Athletic Association dropped the other — and perhaps inevitable — shoe earlier this week, the natural topic for today's Top Five is five things the coronavirus will be cheating me out of this spring, with no high school sports in the entire state.
Notice the pronoun. This is a personal list, and I have no doubt other readers will have their own, or at least rank these in a different order. But here's mine.
5. Freshman phenom — West Vigo's Carter Murphy may not be well known yet, but a year at third base with the Vikings would probably have improved his profile immensely.
Well over 6-feet tall and 200 pounds, the freshman third baseman has — as you hear me say often — bloodlines. His father is Jason Murphy, a star at Riverton Parke who played at Indiana State and then coached for awhile at West Vigo — which wasn't surprising. Carter's mother is the former Cami DeGroote.
4. Another freshman phenom — Gabby Falls is probably tired of hearing people say, "I can't wait to see you pitch." I'm pretty sure I told her that myself when she was about a year old.
A lot of the other people who told her that, though, have already witnessed the Parke Heritage freshman in action. I haven't, but I was certainly planning to do so this spring, even if I had to get to an extra game on a day off. I'd pictured myself in a Wabash River Conference ballpark and sneaking up behind her grandfather — former Turkey Run co-coach Jerry Newlin — to get the lowdown.
She's going to have to work real hard not to be a favorite of mine. Stacey's daughter? Left-handed? Big hair (at least the last time I saw her picture)? The only thing she might lack is an outfield as good as the one that played behind her mother — her aunt Kim in center, Angie Crum in left and her current coach Melanie Miller (Newnum back then) in right. Best I've ever seen (including in baseball).
3. Center Grove Semistate — There's a pear-shaped area that begins on the south side of Indianapolis and fans out to include Martinsville, Trafalgar, Bloomington, Nashville, Columbus, Bedford, Mitchell, Paoli and Seymour. Any of those destinations would fall in the category of "not my favorite place to drive to," and students of Indiana geography will notice Center Grove High School is within those boundaries.
For one or two Saturdays in late spring, however, that's not a problem. Either Terre Haute North or Terre Haute South will be there, vying for a spot in the tennis state finals and occasionally returning the following Saturday for the state quarterfinals.
It's a good spectator venue, even if the Terre Haute representative is on the junior varsity courts, and it's usually a thrilling couple of hours.
Of course when the tennis is over, I have to drive home.
2. Baseball rivalries — It's hard to beat the back-to-back Friday nights when North and South are playing each other, unless it's the Tuesday night Western Indiana Conference matchups involving West Vigo, Northview and Sullivan in some combination. Still wish South Vermillion were there, but the Wabash River Conference has its share of great games too.
All I had to do was get to the ballpark in time to set my lawnchair up behind the screen, so I could watch the pitchers work, the hitters battle and a long list of outstanding coaches do their thing.
Those who say the best part of Wabash Valley sports is its high school baseball won't get an argument from me.
1. Braves Bash — South athletic director Ed Jarvis can confirm that I emailed him a couple of months ago, when the time for selecting vacations at the Tribune-Star was growing short, to make sure I'd be working next weekend (weather predicted to be cool, but only slight chance of rain).
This event doesn't trail the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic by much on my list of favorites, for one of the same reasons — a chance to see a lot of the Valley teams at the same time — and with an additional incentive. Of the eight teams in state championship games by the end of the year, two or three usually have played in the Bash.
It's a quick way to become an expert (for the record, I wouldn't have voted for the new format that would have been revealed in a few days) without having to walk more than a few strides between games.
