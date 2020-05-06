I turn to the high school ranks for the Daily Top 5 this time. Namely? High school baseball.
Do I miss all forms of baseball? You’d better believe it. More than anything in the sports world.
Fan-wise, like many, I’d be engrossed in the early portion of the Major League Baseball season. Work-wise? By now, I’d have a good read on Indiana State’s prospects in the Missouri Valley Conference. At the time the sports world stopped, it seemed Mitch Hannahs’ young club was pulling together.
While my personal focus for much of the spring is on the Sycamores, I still keep an eye on high school baseball, the lifeblood of the sport.
I don’t need to tell you how fortunate we are to have such high-quality high school baseball in our area. I will illustrate the reasons why in a moment, but I can only say, having lived in other portions of the state, that no area I’ve lived in takes its baseball as seriously as the Wabash Valley does. And those teams and communities back it up with support and success too.
So today’s top 5 is on the top five things I like about our area high school baseball scene. There’s plenty to love.
5. Communities get into it – It’s a chicken-and-egg thing when it comes to baseball success. Does the success occur because of community support?
Or does the support come because of the success? A little of both, I’m sure, but at most high school baseball games in the area, you’re bound to see a decent and sometimes lively crowd.
4. Good coaching – Our Wabash Valley teams have long been blessed with excellent coaches, past and present. Several are in the Indiana Baseball Hall Of Fame – with several more deserving.
Very few teams in our area aren’t fundamentally sound. There’s a difference between being fundamentally sound and being good – sometimes you might not have the pitching or lineup depth to win – but where you see a coaching difference is in how prepared players are and what decisions they make on-field. You rarely see a poorly disciplined team take the field in our area. It’s a tribute to the commitment our area has to the sport generally, but also a tribute to the coaching being provided at the grass roots level.
3. Characters – More than any other sport, baseball produces characters. The only reason I can think of why that’s true is that baseball is more frequently played than practiced. By that, I mean that it’s easier to move on from game-to-game. Coaches tend to be more philosophical, more honest, more self-deprecating, more willing to experiment than some of their brethren in other sports. There’s a sense of humor among baseball coaches you don’t often see in football coaches.
There’s been some characters in my time here in the Wabash Valley. All three Vigo schools have had theirs in different ways. South’s Kyle Kraemer and West Vigo’s Casey DeGroote are both characters, though in different ways. Former Terre Haute North coach Shawn Turner and former West Vigo coach Steve DeGroote also were, also in different ways. Turner’s successsor, Fay Spetter, was too, for different reasons than either Turner or DeGroote.
Around the area? You have soon-to-be-retired Bob Kyle, Tim Terry, Craig Trout and many others past and present.
And when I say some of these guys are characters? Don’t confuse that to mean they don’t care about winning. Far from it. Baseball coaches can be as harsh and demanding as coaches in any other sport, but they also seem to almost universally understand it’s a long season, not a nine-game pressure-packed situation like football is.
2. Talent – Off the top of my head, the following schools have produced at least one Division I player in the last decade or so: Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, West Vigo, Northview, Clay City, Rockville, Sullivan, North Central, Shakamak, Linton, Marshall and Robinson. If I’ve forgotten someone from South Vermillion, Paris or Riverton Parke? My apologies.
That’s just Division I, the cream of the crop. Every school produced collegiate-level talent for the other divisions or junior college annually. Most schools bring good players to the diamond consistently. You often see it at sectional time when teams from just outside our area that aren’t as baseball-centric are exposed and beaten by teams having down years by the standard of success our own schools typically have.
1. Every team has had success – Is every team good every year? No, of course not, but here’s a fact that’s kind of mind-blowing.
Every Indiana school in our core coverage area has won at least one baseball sectional title in the last decade – every single one of them.
Well, not Parke Heritage, but that’s only because they’ve only been a going concern for two years. Predecessors Rockville and Turkey Run both won sectional titles in the last decade too. Rockville, of course, won a Class A state title. Shakamak and Northview have also gone all the way. Terre Haute North and North Central both came close as runners-up. All since 2010.
For comparison sake, you have to match baseball to the other class team sports, and by that standard, the widespread success our schools have had in baseball is unprecedented. None of the other class sports in which all of our schools participate (boys and girls basketball, softball, volleyball) have had anywhere near the same level of balance in terms of sectional-winning teams.
In other words? Wait around a bit and you’re likely to experience a nice postseason run no matter where you are in our area. Baseball might be our top high school sport area-wide and it constantly proves its depth by producing winning teams.
