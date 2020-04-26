You can probably guess by Saturday's Daily Top 5 that I'm a dedicated follower of high school baseball, and you'd be right. Had I a little extra time, I'd probably still be pestering somebody to be their assistant coach.
As a fan, however, I like high school softball just as much, maybe more. I'm not a fan of some of its rules — I could never umpire it — but I like how it's a faster-paced game and, especially before the pitching rubber was moved back, one that involves strategic moves from the very first pitch.
It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years or more since Denny Throneburg — his name will come up again pretty soon — coached at Casey, but I always learned something watching the Warriors play. At least one of his teams would bunt and slap early in the game, making a lot of opponents throw the ball around like bad Little Leaguers, and if the Casey foes moved their defense in, they would learn that the Warriors could also hit the ball over their heads or into a gap. And the 1996 Turkey Run Warriors remain simply the coolest team I've ever seen.
So this Top 5 is softball plays that made me say things I can't put in the paper. Eye-openers. Harbingers of things to come.
You've already read about the throwing prowess of Cybil Kennedy and Stephanie White, so they're not on this list.
Former Northview megastar Stacy Payton is an infielder at Ball State, meaning that coach Megan Bartlett must have one outstanding catcher because Stacy was the best thrower and pitch-framer I've ever seen (not to mention a threat to hit the ball out of the park every time up). She has a great body of work, but my eyes were always open for her.
Asia Povin's work in center field for Sullivan at the 2019 Braves Bash? A very honorable mention (in what's not her best sport).
But here are my Top 5 plays, and apparently my favorite softball position is third base.
5. Christina Richards — Had I been willing to cross-pollinate, if you will, Nina would have appeared in the next Daily Top 5 too (and will be mentioned, I think).
Her eye-opening feat? Having the Terre Haute North junior varsity team moved off its field while she was taking batting practice on the Patriots' varsity diamond when she was a sophomore in 2019. I believe Jack Kirchner said she hit 16 of 17 batting practice pitches over the fence (the number might not be right, but I know only one stayed in the park).
4. Dorcas Lawson — The former Terre Haute South three-sport star was a good hitter, but this play to make me — and Throneburg — remember her came on defense.
She was as good at thwarting Casey's bunting game as anybody, because she would charge from third base fast enough to field bunts on the first-base side of the diamond, thus allowing the South first baseman to stay where she was.
3. Heather Sanders — The only player on the list who didn't play third base (although I seem to remember her younger sister doing that), she was a Casey pitcher taught — like to many of them were — to throw the riseball by Throneburg.
For those who haven't come around to watching softball yet, the riseball is exactly what you think it is: a pitch that climbs the ladder out of the pitcher's hand. At the old pitching distance, it was devastating.
Pitching against Terre Haute South, Heather threw one that the Brave at the plate couldn't catch up with — even though, at the time of the swing, both of the batter's feet were off the ground.
2. Megan Ciolli — The aforementioned Mrs. Bartlett didn't have her eye-opening play on defense, although she was impeccable there.
My eyes were opened the first time I saw her bat at North. She was hitting second or third in the batting order, I think, so I was checking the freshman out when she came up in the bottom of the first. She looked strong and athletic, and she hit a hard ground ball at the second baseman. The pickup was clean, the throw to first quick and on target.
And not in time.
OMG, I thought. How can anybody get her out?
My eyes stayed open after that.
1. Barbie Heaton — The third North third baseman on this list was known for challenging bunters, and this was long before any defensive players thought to wear masks. Her daring resulted in the most incredible softball play I've seen (and, I believe, some dental work following a later game that I fortunately wasn't there to see).
The game was at West Vigo, and I don't remember if it was a regular-season game or a tournament. But the opposing batter was in a bunting situation with a runner on base, and Barbie knew it.
The pitch was a little high, but the batter did a fantastic job of getting the bunt down — just not far enough down.
Although the ball came off the bat headed straight for the ground, Barbie got there first. She caught it before it hit the ground — maybe three feet in front of the plate — and turned it into a double play.
