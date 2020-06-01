When you mess with the karma of the Daily Top 5, bad things are likely to happen.
So when, in Saturday's Tribune-Star weekend edition, you saw a reference to seven sets of siblings being honored — and you only counted six — you probably realized something was wrong.
Tribstar.com got it right, because on-line stories can be corrected after deadline (the first and only advantage of internet news over paper copies that I can think of). But if I had known the identity of the delivery people who went to the homes of Maynard Lewis Sr., Maynard Lewis and David Lewis on Saturday morning, I'd have done my best to waylay them somehow.
Yes, with Maynard at Purdue for basketball, David at Indiana for football and track and a pair of McMillan Awards in the house, the Lewis brothers were a no-brainer to be included among the Magnficent Seven of sibling groups — until they were left out until after deadline.
So, apologies to them and to any other sibling sets I may have shorted — except for the ones coming up, that is.
As much as I've enjoyed watching the brothers and sisters who appeared in Saturday's paper, I have even more of a fascination with the ones who were born together.
That's why I hinted a few days ago that Maddy, Casey and Taylor Hayne were going to appear again — not because they are twins or triplets, but because so far Maddy and Casey are both parents of twins who can be in a list of their own 15 or so years from now.
I've also been known to stretch the rules a little bit. More than 40 years ago I'm pretty sure I referred to Chad and Craig as the Shaffer twins a couple of times when they were carrying the ball and blocking for each other at Schulte — I don't think they are, even though they graduated in the same year — and there's also the case of the Foster kids from Avon.
Haylie, Sydnie and Kamrie Foster were in the same grade and were outstanding softball players in several ways a few seasons ago, with blinding speed as their commonality. Shane Bouman was Indiana State's coach back then, and I told him about them — fortunately he was aware, so I didn't have to go through the explanation that they were not foster kids, they were kids named Foster — and it turned out that two of them were twins, not triplets, with their older sister (don't ask which one) held back so they could all play together. They are doing so now at the University of Indianapolis.
The first real triplets I met on this job are Andrea, Sarah and Tom Beachkofsky, who were Northview standouts in volleyball, girls basketball, football, wrestling (especially wrestling, as I recall) and boys track about 20 years ago, and a fun interview back then.
Kyle and Matt (the Reverend Matt?) Wheeler were valued reserves on Rockville's state runner-up boys basketball team in 2012, with Matt winning the Trester Award, and also earning very honorable mention are Laura and Sarah Engle, basketball and track standouts at Terre Haute South and then cross country and track athletes at Indiana State. Their younger brother Michael was a quarterback for their dad at South to complete the sibling group (and I've told both Michael and Jay that Sarah was the best passer in the family; I don't know if John Gartland ever took my suggestion to try her at javelin).
And now the Daily Top 5.
5. The Raines triplets — The names alone (Spring, Stormi and Sunni, with an older sister named Summer) make the Northview girls memorable, and it's actually better than that. According to resident Brazil expert Alex Modesitt, those are all middle names with the actual first names, at least for the triplets, rhyming ones.
But although Sunni didn't play and I don't recall Summer doing so either, the other two earned their accolades on the court. Spring was a gifted and explosive scorer for the Knights, and Stormi was an underrated competitor and role player. Stormi is another hero working the frontlines as a health-care provider now too, I'm told.
4. The Shorter twins — Delainey and Gracie have been among my all-time favorites since the first time I saw them play basketball as freshmen at Sullivan, a point I'm probably guilty of belaboring already.
And the only reason they are not higher on this list is because that freshman season of theirs was last year. I don't know what their athletic ceilings are, but I will be paying attention.
3. The Robbins twins — It will always be a disappointment to me that I never watched Sammie and Silas play doubles tennis, but they were a lot of fun as Linton basketball players during the 2019 run to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Sammie, you may recall, hit the game-winning last-second basket to enable the Miners to escape a regional game at Paoli along that tourney trail, and Silas was the element of toughness off the bench anytime the Miners needed that. If Joey Hart had been able to finagle some kind of redshirt season for them, the Miners might have been even more unstoppable in the frustrating 2019-2020 campaign.
2. The Eitel twins — Star athletes from the Eitel family had already become a thing (see the picture on Page B1 of Monday's Tribune-Star for an example) and Logan and Lucas certainly maintained that momentum in their four seasons of basketball for Marshall.
The culmination of their Marshall careers was a 32-1 season in 2009, the Lions' longest state-tournament run (to third place) and only Pizza Hut Wabash Valley Classic championship (a review of that season also reminding me that Taylor and Jacob Duncan should have been mentioned in the earlier sibling story). Both then went on to play at ISU.
I tried several tricks to tell them apart. None of them worked.
1. The Francis triplets — Here's a trivia question for you: name the only public school to beat Turkey Run (one of the smaller public schools in the state) in postseason girls basketball between the 2007-2008 season and the 2010-2011 season?
That would be Southern Wells, in the regional championship game when the triplets — and their outstanding classmates — were freshmen. The next year they lost to Lafayette Central Catholic at the regional, then beat LCC but lost to Fort Wayne Canterbury at the semistate, then beat Canterbury (the only postseason game the Cavaliers lost in a five-year span) before losing to Vincennes Rivet in the 2011 Class A state championship game.
It wasn't just the triplets who got it done. Shelby Davies was the best defensive player I've ever seen, Jordan Hunt may have been the team's leading scorer and Chelsea Newnum was a solid starter. But Adrianne Francis was a scorer and post presence, Chelsea Francis was as good a leader ("Chelsea's mean," one teammate was quoted as saying) as I've covered and Meghan Francis, probably not quite as assertive as her sisters, had probably the biggest basket of her career in a tight spot late in the Canterbury win (a game in which Chelsea Francis had maybe the best five-point game ever, since she also had seven assists and 20 rebounds).
They're also the only team I've interviewed while the players were eating lunch in their school's cafeteria.
