In talking about baseball or softball throwing arms a week or so ago, it was brought to my attention that I may have come up one Ciolli short.
Nick Ciolli, my correspondent said, demonstrated his throwing skills often as the center fielder for Terre Haute North, Indiana State and the Wayne Newton Post 346 team that came within a game of a World Series championship. This writer didn’t say Megan Ciolli Bartlett didn’t belong on on the list, just that her younger brother should have joined her.
So let’s do this: A list of the top 5 center fielders I’ve seen.
Let’s begin with one premise, by the way. ALL center fielders are great players. If they weren’t, they wouldn’t be in center field. Coaches and/or managers put a player in center field (or shortstop, or occasionally behind the plate) because they are great players.
To clarify further: we are talking about defense here. Baseball and softball are — or at least were before steroids and launch angles and that sort of thing — defensive games. You won’t win if your catcher can’t catch the ball (ask Charley Noble), if your shortstop can’t pick up the ball and throw it across the diamond, or if your center fielder can’t get to pretty much any ball that’s hit in the air.
So that’s the criteria (and please remember it’s my list).
Very, very honorable mention selections include Cybil Kennedy of South Vermillion (you’ve read about her arm recently too); John Phegley of Terre Haute North (even though I remember his swing, as good as any left-handed hitter I’ve seen although Junior Griffey was close, even more); and a bunch of kids from Terre Haute South (with a little help from Kyle Kraemer): Jimmy Tanner (Kyle’s high school teammate, who deserved mention in the arm category for one particular throw), Kevin Cooper (the favorite of my pitcher Max Flinn in 1980s Advanced Babe Ruth League all-star play), Adam Meyer (errorless for his South career), Justin Jenkins and Ryan McCoy.
Here are the top 5. I know them well, because three of them played for me.
5. Richard Wilson (”The Natural”), Baesler’s IGA — I believe I used the phrase “when he showed up” about Richard’s baseball career recently, which is why he’s No. 5.
In the late 1970s my Connie Mack team had the nicest bunch of boys imaginable but couldn’t seem to beat anybody. So I cold-called Richard and his friend Brian Coffey — substitute teaching had taught me that most of their classmates were a little leery of both of them — and we got a lot tougher and quite a bit better with them on our side.
Richard was the Allen Iverson of Connie Mack baseball: he came to his first practice, got out of his car, hit a half-dozen 350-foot line drives (in jeans and street shoes), got back in his car and left. But he could cover all the ground necessary in center, had a good arm and was the fastest kid in the league.
If he’d ever practiced (”PRACTICE?”) he’d have been a major leaguer.
1D. Joe Hile, Post 101 — If this coronavirus, no-sports thing goes on much longer, you’ll read about this team from Lowell and the major leaguer I probably ruined (Joe was a long way from the one on it that I’d have picked to suffer an untimely death, but he was one of two who did).
Oddly enough, Joe wasn’t particularly fast. But whenever I ball was hit in the air I was writing “F8” in the scorebook and Joe was there waiting for it, never needing to run hard to get there.
1C. Jeff Sell — Jim Mann will be incensed that he’s even sharing the top spot since he was a key player as a junior on the Vikings’ first-ever regional championship team in 1984 (Kenny Pearson can tell you all about that team) and played in the North-South All-Star series in 1985. (Jim coached Jeff in ABR and I was an assistant coach).
A Joe Hile with more speed (and a good bat too), he’s another center fielder who never seemed to have to make a tough play — except for the time at ISU’s field (a regional game maybe) when he stumbled going back for a ball, fell down, and still got up to make the catch look almost routine.
1B. Nick Ciolli — Of the four co-champions on this list, he’s the one a lot of people will remember.
No question he’s the most spectacular of the four, climbing the walls regularly at North, Indiana State or Wayne Newton Post 346 to rob opponents of home runs. During his minor-league tenure in the Chicago White Sox organization, he probably had more defensive-highlight videos posted than any player not in the majors.
He deserves to be in the majors right now with his high school and legion teammate Josh Phegley. And yes Bill, he could throw a little too.
1A. Kim Newlin — Hate to keep repeating myself, but she was the centerpiece of the greatest outfield I’ve ever seen for the 1996 Turkey Run Warriors.
Fly balls never had a chance. Opponents trying to advance on hits against the Warriors had to contend with three strong arms and as good a team as I’ve ever seen making relay throws. Any of the three outfielders would have been good in center (one of them played Division I softball regularly there), but Kim was the one with the job.
