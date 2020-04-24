Today's Daily Top 5 involves legendary home runs, whether they were legends I was made aware of or legends because I've repeated them so many times.
Either way, the "legends" aspect requires some exposition.
Very close to making the list was a player with the Terre Haute Americans — Stanley Stewart, maybe? — who, I was told, hit a homer at Spencer Field that cleared Eighth Avenue; Little League foul-ball blasters Matt Samuels (he was 7 when he hit it well out of the South Little League field) and T.J. Collett (300-plus feet on the North Little League diamond), and I saw both of those; and my failed Connie Mack League recruits Mark Lane and Ray Hall, either of whom may have endangered motorists on U.S. 41 from the North Central High School diamond. A couple of Northview kids will be showing up in another Top 5 soon or they'd be contenders too.
But here are the finalists.
5. Alvin Schmidt — Most of you no doubt remember him as the 6-foot-5, 270-pound right guard on Indiana's 1967 Rose Bowl team (or maybe not). But in the spring of 1965 or 1966 he was the equally large first baseman for the Merrillville Pirates.
Lowell High School's home field had relatively modest dimensions, but there was a hill in left field about 30 feet high (amazingly I never saw a left fielder break his ankle going up or coming down). Behind the left-field fence (325 feet, maybe?) there was a parking area, with trees behind it.
The last we saw of a ball Alvin hit, it was above those trees and still going.
4. Larry Fritz — Larry is probably the greatest athlete in the history of Whiting High School, and in the fall of 1965 I had the privilege of playing football against him (fact check: I was in my Red Devil uniform on one sideline, watching Larry demolish Lowell; 47-6, I think it was, and we scored last).
Lowell didn't play the Oilers in baseball, but a few years later when I was coaching Lowell Post 101 (and Larry was on his way to a one-at-bat career in the majors) we traveled up there to an American Legion game.
Unlike Lowell, as you may have surmised, Whiting has a gorgeous ballpark. I remember driving into the park with the right-field fence and a parking area to my left and a dazzling view of Lake Michigan to my right.
I don't remember if it was once or regularly but Larry, we were told, had reached the water.
3. Terry Padgett — There may be a test over this particular material before coronavirus is over, so pay attention.
Terry is the kid from Lowell that I may have kept out of the major leagues, and when he was 15 he was the catcher and cleanup hitter for Lowell's Senior Little League all-stars.
Lowell reached the state championship game played at a little sandlot ballpark somewhere near Geist Reservoir in Indianapolis, and I was there as a spectator. We were locked in a scoreless tie late in the game.
Then Terry squared one up.
The ball cleared the fence in right-center. It cleared the parking lot behind the fence. It cleared the frontage road on the other side of the parking lot. It turned up about 60 feet into a bean field on the other side of the road (I found the ball, actually) and the ground had been worked fairly recently. No bounce, in other words.
2. A.J. Reed — Here's a name you recognize, and this isn't about the ball he hit over the tent full of tailgaters beyond the center-field fence at South. This legend is about perhaps the shortest home run he ever hit (or did he?).
Wayne Newton Post 346 was playing in the Great Lakes Regional at Charleston, Ill., I'm pretty sure against the host team (a significant detail).
A.J. had launch angle before that was a thing, and he launched one during the game but didn't quite square it up; he had to have hit the top half of the ball, and it left his bat with quite a bit of topspin.
The Charleston center fielder took a couple of steps and gave up on the ball (another detail) because it had been hit so ferociously, and A.J. trotted around the bases.
It wasn't long after that when some kids from Charleston who were watching the game from beyond the chain-link center-field fence brought the ball in. It hadn't gone over the fence, they reported. It had lodged itself into the fence.
The Charleston kids weren't complaining. They didn't want the home-run call overturned. They were awestruck (so was I, covering the game for the Tribune-Star) that somebody could hit a baseball 400 feet and have it retain enough velocity to part the links on the fence enough to stick there instead of bouncing back on the field.
In summation, the home run was well deserved, whether it left the field or not. Maybe the best I've seen.
But here's one I didn't see.
1. Jim Hicks — Old Chicago White Sox fans may remember Jim, who had several cups of coffee in the major leagues starting with the Sox in 1964 and concluding with the Angels in 1970. I remembered him because the radio announcers occasionally mentioned he was from East Chicago Roosevelt.
A couple of years after he reached the majors, Post 101 played a game against one of the Gary teams at Horace Mann High School.
Mann is/was on the northwest side of Gary. Its campus was on Fifth Avenue (U.S. 20) between Garfield Street and Cleveland Street. Gary streets are numbered going north and south and named for presidents, in order, from east to west — so there was also an Arthur Street between Garfield and Cleveland, although Arthur was interrupted by the campus.
Mann's baseball diamond wasn't gorgeous, and barely functional. It's right-field line was the east end zone of its football field, not far off Garfield, and its left-field line was the sideline farthest away from Fifth Avenue. Fifth Avenue is one of the busiest streets in Gary, so there was a 30-foot fence behind where the football bleachers would have been, maybe 250 feet from the plate at the foul pole.
There was no fence in left or center, but there was a park beyond the opposite end zone of the football field that seemed almost as long as the football field itself.
When East Chicago Roosevelt played at Horace Mann, so the story goes, Jim Hicks — a right-handed batter, unlike Larry, Terry and A.J. — hit a ball on the roof of a house on the other side of Cleveland Street. That's nearly two city blocks (remember, no Arthur Street through campus) and on a rooftop.
I would have loved to have seen that one.
