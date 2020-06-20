Because taking JoJo to an Indianapolis appointment last week practically qualified as a vacation for both of us, the next few Daily Top 5s from here are going to involve my favorite venues for covering sports.
I'll be following a couple of guidelines: unless there's a huge extenuating circumstance, I won't be including anything very close to home because I'm always treated like a king around here, and I won't be including swimming (pretty much the only out-of-town venue I've been to is the IUPUI Natatorium), soccer (haven't been fond of any of the out-of-town pitches) and maybe not golf.
And for the first one, we'll be talking about high school tennis. Here's the Daily Top 5 or 6.
5. Carmel — I think the only time I've been there for a state quarterfinal match was a successful trip as far as outcome (which, you will learn, is not an insignificant factor). And eventually I did arrive at the match.
But, even though I have grandchildren there (who can tell some stories about me), Carmel might actually top Lafayette in my driving frustration factor. People there generally don't want company and have designed their city to discourage visitors (or at least that's my theory).
For the match in question, I was driving up the Keystone Parkway (the one good thing I'll say about Carmel, a way to get through it in a hurry) and I spotted the tennis teams warming up. Easy peasy, I figured. I'll just take the next exit, go back the other way and be there in no time.
No time, in this case, was an hour later.
4. Indianapolis Racquet Club(s) — Getting rained out and being moved indoors is never fun and I can remember three instances when this happened — including the day after that Carmel match, when Terre Haute South's girls suffered their only 2016 loss to Indianapolis Cathedral's 83-0 Koscielski sisters. In case you aren't familiar with high school tennis, if you have three unbeaten players you cannot lose.
In 2010, the Braves were routed to a different set of indoor courts — more about those girls in a few paragraphs — so Eesha Purohit received her Mental Attitude plaque accompanied by only South teammates, parents, fans and I after the Braves suffered a semifinal loss and, as I recall, had to wait around for the championship match.
And in 2006, the individual finals were moved indoors (the same place South would play 10 years later) and I went to watch Terre Haute North's Katie Jo Clagg and Molly Williams (one of my favorite lefty tennis players ever) play for the girls doubles championship (yes, children, there were times when newspapers had adequate staffs to do such things).
Katie Jo and Molly had won a quarterfinal match the night before, but lost in three sets to the eventual state champions from Center Grove to eventually place third. There are two things I'll always remember from that day.
Singles champion Tiffany Welcher of Clarksville served a ball so hard in her semifinal match that her opponent — who eventually finished third in the state — ducked to get out of the way.
But mostly I remember the waiting around for courts to become available, which is why Katie Jo became one of my favorite righty tennis players. When I found the club, I saw the two Patriots waiting in the lobby. I inquired, and Katie Jo looked me square in the eye and said, accusingly, "We have to wait for the old people to get done."
3. Indianapolis North Central — If you are fortunate enough to be covering a team that's on the main court, there's a second-story porch that makes for great viewing. If your team is on the other courts, you'll be standing on the ground. But at least your team is competing for a state championship, like the South boys were doing back in October.
I watched the Braves lose girls final matches in 1999 and 2000 from the porch, then unfortunately didn't get to cover the 2001 championship.
2. Center Grove — What appears to be Terre Haute's perpetual semistate site has a porch that enables you to watch either match pretty well. That almost — almost — makes the drive there worthwhile.
1. Park Tudor — I've only been there once, and might not be able to find it again. But remember, outcome is a factor.
The 2010 South girls won their quarterfinal match against an unbeaten Highland team at Park Tudor in spectacular fashion after falling behind 2-0. Jacqualynn Bogle and Lexi Summers came from 1-5 to win their second set, Emma Bilyeu and Mallory Metheny won in three sets and Maddie Kesler prevailed 7-6, 7-5 in the decisive singles match that seemed at least three hours long.
Emma and Mallory also won in three sets the following day. They always won in three sets. I still don't know how their parents survived.
