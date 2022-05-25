Cruel fate as Burk injury side-tracks Patriots in sectional title clash

Sports can be unforgiving sometimes and so it was for Terre Haute North's softball team in Wednesday's Class 4A Plainfield Sectional championship game against Avon.
Leading by a run in the bottom of the fifth, Avon's Hannah Sutton hit a line shot directly at Patriots pitcher Cami Burk.
The unfortunate twist of fate? The hard-hit ball struck Burk hit on her pitching hand.
Avon tied the game on the play as the ball scooted away, but the concern was with Burk, stricken inside the circle.
She could not go on, and while the Patriots tried to make the best of it, not having their mound leader in-action was a cruel blow that couldn't be overcome. Avon rallied for five runs in the top of the sixth to earn a 10-6 victory.c
It was an unkind finish to what had been a riveting game to the point of the injury.
"It was very hard. I was very upset when I saw it," said North third baseman Madison McKenzie. "We had still had a chance and then Cami got hurt. Kinley [Sparks] came in and tried her hardest, but runs were scored [by Avon]."
North coach Chris Mundy thought the Patriots deserved a better fate, even after Burk's injury, but he also recognized that the injury had an effect on the Patriots.
"We were living and dying with Cami in the sectional. She's been throwing best for us. You could see it on the kids' faces. They kind of deflated. We kept battling, we scored another run, but we gave up five. It was the changing point in the game," Mundy said.
The lead switched hands four times and there were two ties up to the fateful fifth inning. After Avon scored first, the Patriots took a 2-1 lead in the third on a two-run throwing error after Burk, Kara Salmon and Kayla DeBow all reached. The rally came after Mundy argued a call in the Patriots' favor. Burk had been called out on strikes, but Mundy successfully argued that Burk fouled the pitch off. After that? North's rally began.
Avon responded with power in the bottom of the third. Home runs by Sutton and Amanda Lauth gave the Orioles a 4-2 lead. However, North responded with power of its own. After a Taylor Hoggatt single, Layla Fragiacomo hit a two-run homer to tie the game.
Back and forth it went. North took a 5-4 lead in the fifth after McKenzie walked and scored via a Zoey Jukes single.
The fateful fifth saw Avon tie it on the play that Burk got hurt, but Kinley Sparks, brought on in Burk's place, retired the side from there.
In the sixth, however, the Orioles (20-7) broke it open with a two-out surge. After a leadoff double, one in which Avon's Kate Cooper just barely beat a Jukes throw to second, Sparks retired the next two Orioles. However, two walks followed.
With the bases loaded, Sutton dribbled a grounder just past third base to provide the decisive hit. Two Orioles scored. It was followed by a two-run single by Miller and a RBI single by Lacy Smith. By innings' end? Avon led 10-5.
North scored on its last turn at-bat — Jukes with a RBI triple to drive home McKenzie - but that was all the Patriots could muster.
"The 10-6 score was no indication of how that game was. You had to be here to see it. That was not the game," Mundy said.
North (13-16) hopes the sectional run can fuel a successful 2023. With only five seniors on the Patriots on the roster? And with Mundy excited about an incoming class? The future is bright for North.
"No one expected us to be here. I'm extremely proud. They believed in the process we talked about at the beginning of the season," Mundy said. "We've got so many returning kids and some of the younger kids were decent enough to get playing time. I like the nucleus of what we have coming back and those younger kids. I'm pretty excited. We're going to be pretty good."
Please see Tribstar.com for the box score.
