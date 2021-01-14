Although there are plenty of different things about Friday night's Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South boys high school basketball game on Jim Jones Court at North, the intensity of competition shouldn't be diminished at all.
Both teams are desperate, or very close to it.
Parents will be the only spectators allowed for the 7:30 contest, and parents of girls players won't be there either, with COVID-19 precautions forcing postponement of the 6 p.m. contest between the Braves and the Patriots.
There won't be student sections from either school, so that half of the fun of the game will be missing as well.
But the game will be available on the Terre Haute North Athletics YouTube channel and should be well worth watching. Somebody is going to win, and coach Todd Woelfle of the Patriots might be hoping it's a decisive result. Close games haven't been kind to North so far.
"Our last three losses have been by four total points," Woelfle said this week, looking back to a 53-51 loss to Edgewood (North made a 3-pointer a fraction of a second after the final buzzer), an overtime loss to Linton and a 43-42 loss to Columbus North last Friday (North missed a shot at the buzzer).
"We had opportunities to win those games multiple times; we just didn't finish," added Woelfle, whose team is 4-6 but was within that last shot last week of being in first place in Conference Indiana.
"We're both looking for wins," coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves said. "It's been a struggle for both teams right now."
South is 4-8 overall, having lost four of its last five games. The Braves have played just one conference game so far, a loss at Columbus North that wasn't a one-point affair — and yes, the Bull Dogs are the current Conference Indiana leader. South does have a win over Mooresville, on a last-second shot by Brylan Apholone, and Mooresville routed the Patriots at Mooresville.
The Braves have been led, more often than not, by juniors Apholone and Amariyae Wilson. Brayden Turner and Jaden Thomas have been other reliable backcourt players, with Cortez Hanes improving by the day as the closest thing South has to a post player (Lewis often lists all five as guards in the starting lineup). Caleb Stultz provides grit and rebounding off the bench.
North's scoring threats have been Mark Hankins and Matt Gauer. Mahki Johnson is probably North's best two-way player, Bryson Carpenter is another defensive standout and Caden Mason joins Carpenter in the backcourt.
Surprisingly, North lost one of its regulars who transferred to another school a little over a week ago, so Patriot depth isn't quite the same as it was. Noah Crosley, Colin Frank, Dylan Ingle and Nas McNeal remain to fill out the rotation.
"It's a conference game, a rivalry game, but most importantly, these guys need a win for their confidence," Woelfle said.
"It will be a good game," Lewis predicted. "Coach Woelfle will have his guys ready, and before practice we [coaches] don't have to do anything to get [the Braves] up."
