Crawfordsville Post 72 put together a pair of late-inning rallies Saturday at Terre Haute North's Don Jennings Field, and as a result finds itself in the driver's seat of the District 5 regional tournament for American Legion baseball.
The visitors from Montgomery County scored three times in the top of the seventh and held off Wayne Newton Post 346 by a 5-4 score, then got five runs in the bottom of the sixth of a second game to come from behind and beat Sullivan Post 139 7-3.
Sullivan and Post 346 play an elimination game at 1 p.m. Sunday at North, with the survivor playing Crawfordsville in a second game. Crawfordsville can end the tournament by winning; an "if necessary" game would be Monday.
Crawfordsville had an early 2-0 lead in the first game, but in the bottom of the fourth inning Post 346 loaded the bases with two out, got its first run on a wild pitch and took a 3-2 lead on a clutch two-run double by Caden Mason.
Starting pitcher Jayson Cottrell protected that lead in the fifth and reliever Gage Manuel had a one-two-three sixth inning, followed by an unearned run in the bottom of that frame when Kade Kline singled, stole second and third and came home on a throwing error on that latter steal.
But in the top of the seventh, a leadoff walk followed by a steal, an infield hit and another steal put runners at second and third with no outs. Manuel induced a pair of ground outs, the first of them bringing in one run, and the tying run was at third with two out. Crawfordsville pitcher George Valencia got a clutch hit of his own to tie the game, then got a running start on a steal attempt. The throw to get him was wild, and he came all the way around to score the go-ahead run.
Post 346 got the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the seventh — a one-out pinch-hit walk by Alex Karr and a two-out single by Cade Moore — but Kline's line shot went right at Crawfordsville shortstop Austin Motz for the final out.
"We haven't been able to play consistently [because of recent weather that wiped out the entire schedule a weekend ago] and we haven't been able to practice, and I think it shows," Post 346 manager Scott Moore said after the game. "And with just four hits [two by Kline plus Mason's double and Cade Moore's single], we're not going to beat anybody."
Post 346 now needs to win twice Sunday and then again on Monday. If there's a silver lining in that cloud, it's the fact that the local team probably has more available pitching then either of the other two teams.
"We need to have a short memory, and come back at 1 o'clock tomorrow," Scott Moore said. "We've got pitching depth, and I'm confident it will be there for us, but we have to do a better job swinging the bat and scoring runs.
"I'm hoping this [loss] is the best thing that can happen to us," the manager continued. "A little wakeup call."
Sullivan manager Tony Steimel had learned earlier Saturday that his team would be short-handed for this weekend, with two players on vacation and a third sidelined by an illness. But Post 139 was still in position quite a while to be the undefeated team going into Sunday.
After a leadoff walk blossomed into a Crawfordsville run in the bottom of the first inning, Sullivan took the lead in the top of the third when Carson Jernigan got a hit, Ethan Burdette reached on a two-base error that put runners on second and third and sacrifice flies by Eli Steimel and Marcus Roshel gave Post 139 a brief lead.
Crawfordsville tied the score in the bottom of the inning when another leadoff walk was followed by an infield out and two wild pitches. It remained 2-2 until the top of the sixth, when Roshel walked, stole second and third and scored when Peyton Yeryar beat out a two-out infield single.
But in the bottom of the sixth, Post 72 got five hits off Sullivan pitcher Buddy Stone, four of them doubles, and put the game away.
"We did all right," Tony Steimel said. "Buddy didn't have his curveball today . . . but give credit to their pitcher [Crawfordsville's Landon Southern, who saved the first game and won the second]. He threw a great game. All we got was one bad-hop single and an infield hit."
Crawfordsville=002=000=3=—=5=7=0
Post 346=000=301=0=—=4=4=1
WP — Valencia. LP — Manuel. Sv — Southern.
Highlights — For Crawfordsville, winning pitcher George Valencia was 2 for 4, Landon Southern 2 for 4 with 2 runs, Austin Motz 1 for 2 with a double and 2 runs and Matthew Harris 1 for 3 with a double. For Post 346, Kade Kline was 2 for 3 with 2 steals and 2 runs, Caden Mason 1 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI and Cade Moore 1 for 4.
Sullivan=002=001=0=—=3=2=0
Crawfordsville=101=005=x=—=7=8=2
WP — Southern. LP — Stone.
Highlights — For Crawfordsville, Austin Motz was 2 for 4 with double, Owen Gregg 1 for 3 with a double and 2 runs, winning pitcher Landon Southern 1 for 2 with a double and 2 RBI, Zach Fichter 1 for 2 with 2 RBI and Matthew Harris 1 for 3 with a double. For Sullivan, Carson Jernigan was 1 for 2 and Peyton Yeryar 1 for 3.
Next — Wayne Newton Post 346 (13-6) and Sullivan Post 139 (9-9) play at 1 p.m. Sunday at Terre Haute North. Crawfordsville Post 72 (16-10) plays the winner of that game. A second championship game would be Monday if necessary.
