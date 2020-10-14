At 6-0 in the Wabash River Conference, South Vermillion was destined to capture its first outright conference championship in football since the high school opened in 1977 even before the Wildcats' scheduled regular-season finale Friday at Attica.
But South Vermillion, coached by Greg Barrett, will remain 6-0 (7-1 overall) because Friday's contest has been canceled.
According to indianaeconomicdigest.com, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) stated that Fountain County — where the city of Attica is located — reported the highest rate of COVID-19 test positivity rate, coming in first out of all 92 counties around Indiana.
"The ISDH has a color-coding metric on its dashboard to show test positivity rate, and as of Wednesday, Fountain County was the only county in the state to be labeled in the 'red' category," the website explained. "The county has reported a total of 229 positive cases, two deaths and has a seven-day positivity rate with all tests of 23.2 percent."
Therefore, all three Fountain County schools — Attica, Fountain Central and Covington — will not be playing football Friday. That means Parke Heritage's scheduled contest at Fountain Central also won't take place, leaving the Wolves with a unique final record of 5-1 for the regular season.
"This is the third game we're missing [because of COVID-19]," Parke Heritage football coach Brian Moore told the Tribune-Star. "So it's been extremely disappointing. You know, kids work hard and they only get to play football once a week. . . . This year, you're not even guaranteed the base 10 games [counting the sectional opener]."
The Class A No. 8-ranked Wolves' first-round sectional matchup is tentatively slated for Saturday, Oct. 24, at home against Riverton Parke. Parke Heritage is not in school this week because of fall break.
"We talk about that every year, about how precious each Friday is and how you want to play the hardest you can play because you don't get very many of them," continued Moore, who was notified of the cancellation early Wednesday and posted about it on social media soon afterward.
"We just pray that everything works out and we get to play in the sectional. We hope the [state] tournament gets to proceed on with everybody getting to play."
Class 2A No. 9-ranked South Vermillion will be at home Oct. 23 to take on Seeger in the sectional. As of now, Seeger and Attica are tied for second in the WRC at 3-1. Parke Heritage had a chance to move up to 3-1 if it could have defeated Fountain Central on Friday.
Barrett said the Wildcats tied for the WRC title in 2017, his first season as head coach.
Meanwhile, Covington hasn't played a game since Oct. 2. So the Trojans' records ended up 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the WRC.
