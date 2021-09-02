In one way (fingers crossed), this will be the best high school football weekend in the Wabash Valley so far.
As of Thursday evening, no games this week have had to be canceled for pandemic reasons — although one a week from Friday is already off the books. So enjoy. All times are EDT.
• West Vigo (1-0, 0-0) at Greencastle (1-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. — The Vikings open play in the Western Indiana Conference Green Division with a key road contest.
West Vigo was impressive last week until substituting liberally after halftime, but the Vikings don't figure to have that luxury this time. Both teams had similar margins of victory against Crawfordsville, but the Tiger Cubs were overwhelmed by Northview last week and may have some injury problems.
• Northview (2-0, 0-0) at Sullivan (1-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. — The WIC Gold Division might come down to this game.
So far the Knights have dominated despite some key graduation losses from a year ago, and won 27-2 over the Arrows at Brazil a year ago. Sullivan is at home this time, but still probably isn't the favorite.
• Covington (1-1, 1-1) at North Vermillion (1-1, 0-1), 7 p.m. — The host Falcons are much improved offensively, but so are the Trojans. If each team scores its average, Covington wins 37-36.
• Bloomington North (2-0, 0-0) at Terre Haute South (0-2, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. — The Cougars have scored 103 points in two games so far, albeit against opposition that might be less than Conference Indiana caliber. The Braves have played better foes and are hoping for a more consistent offense to complement their defense.
• Bloomington South (2-0, 0-0) at Terre Haute North (1-1, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. — This game was a one-touchdown affair in Bloomington a year ago, and the Conference Indiana opener for both teams could tell a lot.
The Panthers are in the top 10, but may not have the intimidation factor they used to have with Mo Moriarity at the helm. The Patriots are still something of an unknown quantity.
• South Vermillion (1-1, 1-1) at Riverton Parke (1-1, 1-1), 7:30 p.m. — The Milk Can game is sometimes a spirited affair, but the Wildcats have won five one-sided games since the rivalry resumed after South Vermillion entered the Wabash River Conference.
Anthony Garzolini of South Vermillion is ranked second in the state in passing yardage, so the Panthers' secondary holds the key.
• Linton (2-0) at Monrovia (2-0), 7:30 p.m. — These two teams had a barn-burner last season, and the Miners can't relax after two huge wins.
In Illinois:
• Casey (1-0, 1-0) at Paris (0-1, 0-1), 8 p.m. — A key Little Illini Conference game, especially for the Tigers.
• Mount Carmel (1-0, 1-0) at Marshall (0-1, 0-1), 8 p.m. — This is really the LIC debut for the Golden Aces, who won by forfeit over Red Hill last week. The Lions have first-game jitters out of the way, but their visitors should be fired up and ready.
• Red Hill (0-1, 0-1) at Robinson (0-1, 0-0), 8 p.m. — Here's the game that could upset the applecart. Neither team was able to play last week.
• Martinsville (1-0, 1-0) at Decatur Lutheran (1-0, 1-0), 8 p.m. — Eight-man football seems to agree with both of these teams. Decatur Lutheran won 46-0 over South Fork last week.
On Saturday:
• Peotone, Ill. (1-0) at North Central (0-1), 3 p.m. — The Thunderbirds are back in action after being unable to play last week. The visiting Blue Devils are a bigger school and defeated Peoria Manuel last week.
• Parke Heritage (2-0) vs. Adams Central (1-1), 7 p.m. at Mount Vernon (Fortville) — One of the feature games in the entire state pits two Class A top-five teams against each other.
The Flying Jets suffered their loss a week ago against ranked Class 2A team Eastside. The Wolves have looked explosive, to no one's surprise.
