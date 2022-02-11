With the passage of time? Terre Haute North’s boys basketball team will accept that most aspects of its performance against Bloomington North in a home Conference Indiana contest will be valuable for the Patriots when the tough postseason games begin in a few weeks.
Friday night, however, was not enough passage of time. After the Patriots had led for the majority of the game, the visiting Cougars rallied for a 59-55 victory.
It’s a loss that stung and it also ended the Patriots’ hopes of earning a share of the Conference Indiana championship.
“I thought the kids played hard and gave themselves a chance against a good Bloomington North team,” Terre Haute North coach Todd Woelfle said. “It’s a very disappointing loss, but these kids are resilient and they’ll be ready to go tomorrow afternoon.”
Mark Hankins led North with 31 points, including an incandescent first quarter in which he tallied 21. Bloomington North, however, had a little bit more balance. JQ Roberts, who had Marquette and Indiana State coaches watching, led the Cougars with 19 points. Marco Fitch added 18 points.
Terre Haute North’s only major problem in the contest was that it’s shooting went away at the wrong time. After shooting lights out for much of the game, including their first nine shots, the Patriots were 3 of 13 in the final period. Though the Patriots had only four second-half turnovers, the ones they did have hurt and helped fuel the Bloomington North rally.
The Patriots seemed to be cruising along nicely in the third quarter. Even after the Cougars put the lengthy Roberts on Hankins to limit his scoring, Terre Haute North kept its scoring up. A backdoor cut and bucket by Ethan Scott with 6:14 left in the fourth quarter gave North a 48-38 lead.
Bloomington North responded with a pair of threes, the Cougars were 50% from long range, but an Isaac Ross 3-pointer made it 51-44 with five minutes left. Ross’s 3-point make would be the last field goal the Patriots would make until the final minute.
“About the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter, they had fouls to give and they got very physical,” Woelfle explained.
A 12-0 Bloomington North run reversed the Patriots’ fate. The Cougars took a 52-51 lead after Nick Klaiber stole the ball from Hankins and went down the floor for an uncontested layup.
The Cougars led 56-51 when a Hankins 3-pointer with 23 seconds left gave the Patriots a life line. North nearly had the turnover it wanted to get the ball back, but a foul was called, and Klaiber made the clinching free throws.
Terre Haute North started the game perfect … literally.
The Patriots did not miss a shot in the first quarter, making all seven of their attempts. Hankins did the majority of the damage.
The North senior calmly went about his business as chaos ensued around him. Bloomington North applied heavy three-quarter court pressure and while the Patriots didn’t always break the press, when they did, it was Hankins at the other end of the line.
From 3-point range? He was unstoppable. Hankins made all five of his 3-point attempts in the first quarter and capped a 20-point quarter with a buzzer-beating layup at the first quarter buzzer to put the Patriots up 24-18.
“The problem was? Bloomington North was on fire too,” Woelfle said.
Terre Haute North stayed hot, making its first two shots of the second period to extend the lead to 29-18.
No team can keep up a 100% shooting clip and neither could the Patriots. The Cougars stayed close and began to cut into the Patriots’ lead via Terre Haute North turnovers. The usually disciplined Patriots had seven giveaways through the middle of the second period.
Though Terre Haute North cut down on the turnovers, the Cougars kept coming. By halftime, the Patriots’ lead had been whittled down to three.
“We defended well in the second half, but I didn’t think we were very good [defensively] in the first half,” Woelfle said.
The Patriots turn around and play at Decatur Central on Saturday afternoon.
Woelfle knows that the performance the Patriots put forth on Friday will be helpful down the line, but Friday’s loss still
“A good basketball team showed up tonight and we’re still a good basketball team,” Woelfle said. “The best thing is that tonight doesn’t end our season, we get to have more days together as a team, but have to learn from this so we can have a couple of more weeks together because it’s a great group of kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.