It’s not uncommon for a team to go on the road and start hot from the field.
More often than not, they cool off, but that was not the case for the Bloomington North girls basketball team at Terre Haute South on Saturday night.
The Cougars started hot from the field and stayed that way. Bloomington North seized the initiative from the start and never relinquished it as the Braves fell 67-55 in a Conference Indiana contest.
Zayda Hatfield led South (7-10, 1-2) with 24 points, but the Braves played their third game in four games – including a game against powerful Hamilton Southeastern on Friday – and the fatigue might have played a factor. South also played without starter Kiersten Padgett, who is out with a stress fracture.
“They came out and punched us in the mouth. It’s our third game in four days and we’re down a starter. Our motto is ‘make results, not excuses’ and we didn’t have enough results tonight to win,” South coach Will Staal said.
Bloomington North (6-10, 1-2) was led by Ainsley Urbanski’s 28 points.
The die was cast for the Braves when the Cougars started with a 15-4 surge. Bloomington North forward Erin Lillis was the spark plug as she scored eight straights points, hurting the Braves inside and out.
Then the rest of the Cougars got into the act. Urbanski and Casey Thomas also hurt South with their scoring as the Cougars used the dribble-drive and dish to devastating effect for easy layups and they were also true on their 3-point shots. Bloomington North led 23-8 by the end of the first quarter after they converted 9 of 15 from the field.
“Bloomington North came out ready and they came out confident. That’s not something we’ve seen them do on film. They looked like a team that had four or five days to prepare for us and they looked like a team that needed a win,” Staal said.
The Braves nearly really clawed their way back into it. Hatfield scored 14 of South’s 22 first-half points, but it was a struggle for South to get its offense going.
And Bloomington North didn’t let up on their end of the floor. Urbanski heated up late in the second quarter, scoring eight points in a row at one point. Bloomington North’s first-half lead reached 21 points before the Cougars settled for a 39-22 lead at the break.
Bloomington North converted 57.6 percent of its shots in the first half.
South slowed down the Cougars in the second half, but couldn’t get into gear in their own right. South didn’t create its own hot streak until Ally Pepperworth scored 12 in a row for the Braves in the fourth quarter. The deficit was cut to nine twice, but there wasn’t enough time left to truly put a fright into Bloomington North, as the Cougars made the majority of their free throws down the stretch. Bentlei Grooms made 11 free for the Cougars in the fourth quarter.
“Do I think the girls were tired? Yes. I think it was big for our program to bring Hamilton Southeastern in here to give our all. We might have run out of gas to start the game, but we proved down the stretch when we’re tired, but focused and together? We made a comeback, but it was just too late,” Staal said.
South next hosts another powerhouse - Martinsville – on Tuesday.
