Sullivan dropped to 1-3 for the season and 0-2 in Western Indiana Conference high school football games Friday night as North Putnam tied the game with four seconds left in regulation play and won 42-41 in overtime.
Sullivan built a 21-7 lead and led 28-13 at halftime. North Putnam scored 22 points in the second half.
Sullivan got the ball first in overtime and Kyle Vernelson scored on a 1-yard run. The Golden Arrows attempted a 2-point conversion, but the run was stopped, and North Putnam's Maverick Summers threw his fourth touchdown pass for the Cougars.
North Putnam 42, Sullivan 41, OT
Sullivan=13=15=0=7=6=--=41
North Putnam=0=13=6=16=7=--=42
S - Kevin Figg 22 pass from Kyle Vernelson (Giuseppe Leone), 7-0, 3:32 Q1.
S - Kenton Williams 1 run failed), 13-0, :17 Q1.
NP - Aidan Baker 1 run (Brayden Polley kick), 13-7, 10:45 Q2.
S - Zack Green 5 pass from Vernelson (Randy Kelley run) 21-7, 6:07 Q2.
NP - Lucius Alexander 42 pass from Maverick Summers (kick failed) 21-13, 3:46 Q2.
S - Jackson Shake 12 pass from Vernelson (Leone kick) 28-13, :22 Q2.
NP - Kalib Lawrence 25 pass from Summers (run failed), 28-19, 7:30 Q3.
NP - Payton Patterson 1 run (Lawrence pass from Summers), 28-27, 5:03 Q4.
S - Shake 11 pass from Vernelson (Leone kick), 35-27, :55 Q4.
NP - Lawrence 2 pass from Summers (Baker from Summers), 35-35, :04.2.
S - Vernelson 1 run (run failed), 41-35 OT.
NP - Gunner Burress 10 pass from Summers (Braydeen Polley kick), 42-41 OT.
Next game – Next Friday, Sullivan (1-3, 0-2 in WIC West) will host South Vermillion and North Putnam (4-0, 2-0) goes to Cloverdale.
