When things aren’t going well? Sometimes you just need one jolt to get things pointed in the right direction.
For Terre Haute South’s football team? That play occurred with 10:27 left in the second quarter when Alex Rose intercepted Southport quarterback Bryce Calvert and returned it to the 20.
At the time, Southport was up seven and South had shown no signs of stopping the Cardinals running attack. However, the interception got the Braves back on-track.
Two plays later, Josh Cottee ran 80 yards for a game-tying touchdown and the Braves had the momentum the rest of the way. In a battle of winless teams, South earned the W with a 34-21 victory.
“It feels amazing. We got this first win. We didn’t want to go 0-for-the-season,” Cottee said.
South coach Tim Herrin was proud that the Braves got over the victory hump.
“It’s big for our kids. They haven’t quit all season and we’ve got great fans. Our student section was full, even though we’re on fall break. Our family is sticking together,” Herrin said.
Cottee was the star of the game. He rushed for 251 yards and four touchdowns. South gained 297 yards on the ground overall.
“It comes down to our offensive line. Trey Herrin, Jude McCosky, Austin Dalton, everyone down on the front line. When they do their job, touchdowns come from it,” Cottee said.
The first half had one quarter dominated by the Cardinals and the other by the Braves.
Southport (0-8, 0-4) took the first turn. A 13-play, 87-yard, 6-minute, 44-second drive started the game for the Cardinals, one in which they ground out yardage, mainly on the back of fullback Jakeb Rudolf. He gained 33 of the yards as Southport gained seven first downs on a touchdown series finished off by a 4-yard quarterback keeper by Bryce Calvert.
Southport was dominating possession again when it got the ball back, but South got that lifeline on the fourth play of the second quarter from Rose’s pick.
“Alex Rose’s interception gave us a breath. We could breathe and see what we needed to execute,” Cottee said.
Cottee took over from there. On the second play of South’s series, he went up the middle and cut right into daylight. Cottee hit the jets and raced 80 yards for a game-tying touchdown.
Alas, South’s prosperity was short-lived. Jihad Wilson had a massive hole up the middle on the ensuing kickoff and took it 76 yards to the house to put the Cardinals up 14-7.
South (1-7, 1-3) wasn’t fazed and put together their own lengthy scoring drive. On the back of 54 rushing yards on the drive by Cottee, as well as two fourth down conversions, the Braves used up 6:23 of game time to go 66 yards on 16 plays. Cottee capped it off with a one-yard plunge up the gut to the tie the contest.
The second half kicked off with a key play too as Amariyae Wilson returned the opening kick 56 yards. South wasted no time maximizing the big play as Cottee scored again via a one-yard plunge off right tackle.
The lead increased to 27-14 when quarterback Kyle Cottee found the edge on the right side and went 25 yards for a touchdown to make it 27-14. South’s defense was doing the job too keeping Southport’s ground game in-check.
Closing the game out proved to be problematic. Southport pulled within six on a Christian VanVolkenburgh touchdown run with 3:16 left in the third quarter.
South twice had the ball inside the 5 in the fourth quarter and came up empty. Southport got the ball back late at their own 8-yard line, but a Mekhi Moore interception at the Southport 26 appeared to seal it.
However, it wasn’t that easy. South went into victory formation to protect the ball, even though Southport had all of its timeouts left. Why did South eschew short field goals and go into the victory formation? Herrin explained.
“We’ve had some issues on PATs and field goals with holds and snaps. That’s why towards the end, we kept going for it. We’d rather they go 90 then get a block and get momentum,” Herrin said. “We took the knee, we knew they had timeouts, and we knew we’d eventually have to run a play.”
Ultimately, South had to run the ball, and found itself facing 4th-and-goal from the 2. Cottee, on a direct snap, calmed the nerves as he dove for the pylon and hit it with 1:04 left to put South up 34-21.
“Having all my teammates there scoring that touchdown felt amazing. There’s not a feeling better than that,” Cottee said.
South finishes the regular season at Columbus North next Friday.
