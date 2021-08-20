Terre Haute South's defense pitched a second-half shutout against visiting Harrison (West Lafayette) in nonconference high school football Friday night.
But the Braves' offense wasn't able to capitalize and South fell 27-7 (against a team that had blown the Braves out a year ago in Tippecanoe County).
It took the visitors less than five minutes to take the lead for good on a 45-yard drive after South's offense went three and out to start the game.
But even though the visitors had a first down at South's 15-yard line two minutes later, the Braves held and the defense began to set the tone.
"We felt our defense and kicking game would keep us in games until we got our offense clicking on all cylinders," coach Tim Herrin said after the game. "We were just getting back to game speed, and we have new faces in a couple of positions."
Harrison drove 53 yards for its second touchdown on the first possession of the second quarter, but South's offense — limited to three total yards on its first three possessions — started to make some plays.
With about three minutes left before halftime, the Braves came up with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Cottee to Josh Cottee on a third-and-16 play, and the nephew-to-uncle connection cut the lead to 14-7.
But Harrison answered by going 80 yards in eight plays, scoring 35 seconds before intermission to restore a two-touchdown lead.
The visiting Raiders were stopped on their first two possessions o the third quarter — with a penalty wiping out a punt return for a touchdown — and drove 67 yards into South territory early in the fourth quarter before being stopped on downs.
But three plays later, with the Braves in a third-and-3 situation, a high snap from center put Kyle Cottee under duress. In his first varsity start, he tried to make something out of nothing, and instead was picked off for a touchdown.
Snaps were costly on a couple of other plays, and Herrin said, "It was a combination of getting too shallow [to receive the ball], taking our eye off the ball, or [the snap] just being too high. We've got to minimize mistakes going into next week."
It was a far better showing against the Raiders than South had a year ago, and Herrin and his team emphasized that after the game. The fact that the Braves had less than half the penalty yardage of the Raiders was another plus.
"We had a lot of guys who stepped up and played hard," the coach said. "We're a team that's going to show up with our lunch pails, play four quarters and minimize mistakes."
