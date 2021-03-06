The strategy for the two Western Indiana Conference rivals in the championship game of the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional for boys high school basketball Saturday night was simple.
Don't let the other team's star (or stars) beat you.
So when Northview got a little more protection for Brevin Cooper and Caleb Swearingen than Edgewood did for Coleman Sater, the Knights picked up their first sectional championship since 2017 with a 60-52 win.
Sophomore guard Drew Cook of the Knights was the difference-maker, raining home a career-high 25 points in support of the two Northview seniors who had carried the Knights to their first two sectional wins.
Edgewood had two double-figure scorers to go with Sater, but the two of them combined for fewer than 25 points. And it was Swearingen's defense that limited Sater to just two field goals, none in the second half.
"Coleman is a great player," a happy Swearingen said after the game. "I've played against him since middle school, and I'm glad I was able to get the job done."
"Caleb is a very underrated defender," coach Michael Byrum of the Knights pointed out. "He has length, he has size and he has intelligence."
Northview had beaten Edgewood 65-46 less than two weeks ago, but the Mustangs came out to prove that it wouldn't be so easy for the Knights this time.
"It wasn't going to be easy," Byrum said. "It's sectional championship night . . . and the last time [we played each other], they [the Mustangs] didn't play very well."
After the two teams traded scores early in a fast-paced first quarter Saturday, Edgewood went on a 7-2 run for a 14-9 lead — Sater not involved in any of those scores — and was up 16-11 at the first stop.
Northview took over the game in the second quarter, holding the Mustangs to just six points and two rebounds, but the Knights' halftime lead was just 26-22. It was still a four-point game at 33-29 just past the midpoint of the third quarter, but Northview went on a 12-4 run — Cook scoring eight of those points — and had a 45-33 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Edgewood picked up its defensive intensity — "They had to bring the physicality; it was a championship game," Cooper said — and had a 9-2 run that cut a 51-41 deficit to 53-50 with less than a minute to play. Cooper hit 3 of 4 free throws at that point — 7 of 8 in the quarter — for a 56-50 lead, and the Knights got the clincher when Nolan White knocked the ball away from Sater in the backcourt and Swearingen picked up the loose ball and dunked it decisively.
Cook, whose strong fourth quarter on Friday was a big help in a two-point win over Brownstown Central, kept that surge going through four quarters on Saturday.
"Just getting the job done," Cook said after the game. "I knew I had to step up. The first two [sectional] games I'd been struggling."
Swearingen added 15 points, Cooper 11 plus a game-high eight rebounds, and Northview reserves Landon Carr, Braxton Sampson and White all made significant contributions.
"We have good players," Byrum said. "It was just a matter of time."
"All of them had to step up [for us] to get this win," Cooper said.
"Me and Brevin know we have to step up, but we have great underclassmen," Swearingen added. "All down the line, everyone contributed tonight."
The Knights play Beech Grove in the first game of the Greencastle Regional next Saturday, with Greencastle and Guerin Catholic completing the field there. It's the first sectional championship for Byrum as a head coach, although he was on the Northview staff when the Knights won in 2016 and 2017.
"It feels fantastic," the coach said. "I'm very happy for the boys. They've put in a lot of hard work over the last four years to get to this point."
"It feels good. Amazing," Swearingen agreed. "We finally got it done our senior year."
"I'm at a loss for words," Cooper concluded, "but it's great feeling."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.