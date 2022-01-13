The 2021-22 boys basketball season has been a season of contrasts when you look at a side-by-side comparison of Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South's fortunes.
The Patriots have ridden high. North won its first 12 games before a loss at Columbus North last Friday. Included was a First Financial Wabash Valley Classic championship with a stirring last-minute win over Linton in the title game.
The Braves have struggled. After starting 2-0 with a last-second win over perennial small-school power Barr-Reeve included, South has won just once since in nine games since. The Braves have been plagued by absences and a short roster, though the team has had moments within its games where it has been dangerous.
The form book would suggest that North would be a considerable favorite for Friday's annual battle for The Shoe — a view that might be enhanced by the fact that the Patriots have won five in a row in the series overall. However, it's too easy to view Friday's 7:15 p.m. game at South through a prism solely comprised of past results.
Hunger becomes a factor. In South's case, it's a sizable appetite to get their season back on-track and to end their skid against North, the longest in the series since North won seven in a row from 2009-13. In North's case, it's a desire to protect the legacy they've built as well as remain in the hunt for a Conference Indiana season championship.
Going into the week? There was optimism on both sides of Terre Haute.
North camaraderie has turned the tide
The first thing you notice when you walk into North's practice is a site rarely seen in Indiana gyms since the COVID-19 pandemic began — masks being worn during activity on the floor.
With Vigo County's COVID positivity rate at an all-time high with the Omicron wave hitting the area hard, the Patriots aren't taking any chance with the health of their players. And while there is understandable weariness in the battle against the virus, the alternative is worse.
"It's just kind of the norm. There's nothing you can do about it. I wish we didn't have to wear masks, but if it keeps us in the gym and playing basketball? I'm OK with it," North guard Bryson Carpenter said.
As for the Patriots fortunes? One year-to-year statistic is striking. In the 2021 season, North was 4-7 in games decided by five points or less, but that record doesn't begin to describe some of the painful outcomes the Patriots had. North had two overtime losses and five more by a single possession margin. The Patriots finished 12-12, but could easily have been 19-5.
That pain, however, forged the togetherness that the Patriots have used to start 12-1 this season — including a 4-0 mark in games decided by five or less.
"Every loss we took last year built up a bigger chip on our shoulder for this year. We're coming into games with a different kind of intensity due to how games unfolded last year," said Carpenter, who also noted that North has done a much better job of finishing games by making free throws with the game on the line.
North coach Todd Woelfle said the Patriots' trio of seniors — Mark Hankins, Colin Frank and Bryce Maxwell — made a concerted effort to build the bonds necessary to turn those 2021 losses into 2022 victories.
"They really made an effort to bond as a group and do things away from the basketball court, which we weren't able to do the previous season because of COVID restrictions," Woelfle said. "Last year, it was structured weight room, practice, go home. Off the floor is where you develop trust and then it carries on to the floor. This group trusts itself. They're invested and bought in to being part of a team."
Depth doesn't hurt either. The Patriots (12-1) dress 15 players and any number of them can contribute on a given night. The three seniors, Carpenter, Chris Owens, Alex Ross, Damon Sturm, Isaac Ross, Ethan Scott and Jaden Wayt have all had their moments in the sun.
As for the rivalry? As always, Woelfle compartmentalized it in the context of the season at-large.
"The goals we set were winning the Classic, competing for a conference championship and then a sectional championship," Woelfle said. "We stubbed our toe last week at Columbus North as far as the conference championship is concerned, so this game is important as far as our conference goals are concerned besides it being a rival game."
That attitude has rubbed off on Woelfle's players.
"I don't think about it as much. You have to go in with a chip on your shoulder no matter what. You want to beat South, but you don't want to go in thinking you beat them last year or the year before. You want to stay on top and to do that you have to have a consistent approach to all games," Carpenter said.
South rested and healthier
The first thing you notice when you go to South's practice is that there isn't anyone missing.
That hasn't been the case very often for the Braves (3-9) this season. Injuries and absences for other reasons have sliced into South's depth. The Braves have played seven or eight players in a few games.
Time and the pandemic have given South time to prepare for the Patriots. The Braves have not played since their loss to Casey in the Classic on Dec. 29. South's only scheduled game in that period — a trip to Perry Meridian — was postponed to Feb. 12 after the Falcons weren't able to play.
"The time off has helped us re-focus and get back to Terre Haute South basketball," South coach Maynard Lewis said. "We're playing hard-nosed defense. We've been practicing hard-nosed things like defense and taking charges. The time off has done us really well."
If there's one South player who has not let his effort and attitude drop down South's downturn it is guard Amariyae Wilson. The South sparkplug plays smart and plays fast. His intensity and commitment is admired by Lewis.
"I have the utmost respect for Amariyae. He gives it his all every time he's out. Record-wise doesn't reflect the hard work and effort he puts in. I'm excited for his future. Whatever he does, if he puts the same energy into his craft, his job, I see a lot of success for that kid. He's an unbelievable leader," Lewis said.
Wilson, as you might expect, has put in to the hard work South has had time to implement with the long layover.
"We've been practicing three hours since the Classic and I think it's a great thing for us. We're getting players back from injuries and COVID. I think it's going to be positive for us," Wilson said.
Wilson is hungry too. While North downplayed the intra-city rivalry, Wilson is embracing it. He's never been on a South varsity team that beat North — and he wants to change that.
"I've said it before, personally for me? It's war. I haven't it [The Shoe] since I've been in high school. Now that I'm a senior and I have an opportunity to lead? I feel like it's my job to lead us there and I feel like I will do it," Wilson said.
Lewis, on the other hand, knows that for Wilson to complete his mission, South will have to do what it's struggled to do in previous contests — play consistently for the entire game.
"We've been competitive in every game, but we have to put four quarters together," Lewis said. "We've been able to get a lot of conditioning in over these last few weeks and we're hoping it pays dividends."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.