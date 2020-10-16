Terre Haute South had three good quarters of homecoming football Friday night against Columbus North.
But the visiting Bull Dogs scored 28 second-quarter points, using that burst for a 42-21 Conference Indiana high school football win over the Braves.
"We came out and played a great first quarter," coach Tim Herrin of the Braves said afterward. "We executed everything. But in the second quarter we made some offensive mistakes and we missed some tackles."
The Braves picked up two quick first downs on their first offensive series, then threw an interception that set up a 33-yard scoring drive for the visitors.
Two penalties — one wiping out a punt return for a touchdown — hurt the Bull Dogs, and the Braves forced a punt that didn't go very far.
It took South five plays to go 44 yards to tie the game, James Mallory making the first of several great plays to turn a fourth-down play into a 35-yard touchdown pass.
"He played really well," Herrin said of Mallory. "He's a consummate pro out here."
South's defense then put Columbus in a hole again, but the visitors showed they could also score on fourth down, a 45-yard pass from Luke Hammons to Hayden McDaniel. That was the first of the four second-quarter touchdowns, the last three scoring drives needing just 14 total plays.
Blake Huffman, who is finally a senior, was the key to a lot of the Columbus drives, finishing the night with 150 yards in 18 carries.
The Bull Dogs also received the second-half kickoff and needed just 2:05 to score the touchdown — a 34-yard run by Huffman — and start the running clock for the rest of the game.
But the Braves scored twice before the game ended, Mallory catching a 49-yard bomb from Caleb Stultz and then returning a punt 43 yards to set up the final touchdown.
"The second half, we came out and competed," Herrin said. "I really liked our offense [in the last two quarters], and defensively we played a little bit better."
Stultz, who was running for his life much of the second quarter, had a solid second half and finished with 172 yards through the air.
"I can't say enough about him," Herrin said. "He takes hits but keeps slinging it. He's not afraid to stand in there and make big throws."
Now the Braves are idle for a week before hosting top-ranked Indianapolis Cathedral in Class 5A sectional play.
The week off, Herrin said, will "get us healthy." South was without two-way starter Tyer Vaughn on Friday and had other players suffer slight injuries during the game.
Columbus North 42, Terre Haute South 21
Columbus North=7=28=7=0=—=42
Terre Haute South=7=0=7=7=—=21
CN — Dyllan Redmon 1 run (Carter Ward kick), 8:06 1st
THS — James Mallory 35 pass from Caleb Stultz (Ashton Hayne kick), 0:51.1 1st
CN — Hayden McDaniel 45 pass from Luke Hammons (Ward kick), 10:37 2nd
CN — Hammons 13 run (Ward kick), 7:49 2nd
CN — Blake Huffman 4 run (Ward kick), 3:28 2nd
CN — Huffman 1 run (Ward kick), 0:33.3 2nd
CN — Huffman 34 run (Ward kick), 9:55 3rd
THS — Mallory 49 pass from Stultz (Hayne kick), clock running
THS — Jacob Rutledge 1 run (Hayne kick), clock running
=CN=THS
First downs=21=12
Rushes-yards=42-292=20-49
Passing yards=128=172
Comp-Att-Int=7-9-0=13-29-1
Return yards=56=43
Fumbles-lost=1-1=0-0
Punts-avg=2-32=4-32.3
Penalties-yards=4-42=2-10
Individual statistics
Rushing — CN: Huffman 18-150, Hammons 8-90, Redmon 13-70, Team 3-minus 18. THS: Josh Cottee 5-24, Rutledge 10-20, Brayden Bender 1-4, Stultz 4-1.
Passing — CN: Hammons 7-9-0, 128 yards. THS: Stultz 13-29-1, 172.
Receiving — CN: Keeegan Castetter 2-61, McDaniel 1-45, Redmon 1-9, Eshaan Patel 1-8, Tyler Blythe 1-6, Huffman 1-minus 1. THS: Mallory 6-118, Andrece Miller 3-36, Bender 2-16, Cottee 2-2.
Next — Terre Haute South (2-7, 1-4 Conference Indiana) hosts Indianapolis Cathedral on Oct. 30. Columbus North (6-2, 5-0) hosts Center Grove that night.
