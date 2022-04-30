Columbus North 'steals' victory over Patriots, 14-4

Following Friday night's nail-biting victory over Terre Haute South, Terre Haute North had an 11 o'clock matchup scheduled against Columbus North on Saturday morning at Don Jennings Field.
But when the clock struck 11, there were no Bull Dogs in sight.
They finally arrived at 11:20 — coach Patrick Antone took the blame, saying he thought it was a noon game — then they stretched, warmed up a little, stood for the national anthem and prepared to play at 11:45 without taking any infield practice.
As it turned out, the Bull Dogs didn't need to warm up because they exerted so much effort on the basepaths in knocking off the host Patriots 14-4 in Conference Indiana high school baseball.
In the top of the first inning, the visitors benefited from a solo home run into one of the trees in left-center field by Dyllan Redmon, an RBI double off the fence in left-center by Connor Hensley, a looping RBI single to right by Tyler Blythe and a two-run bloop single to right by Dillon James to post five runs before Terre Haute North could step into the batter's box.
Coach Scott Lawson's Patriots did answer with a pair of runs off CN starter Luke Harmon in the bottom of the first, thanks to a double by Tyler Will, walks to Bryson Carpenter and Alex Karr to load the bases, an RBI walk on a 3-2 count to Logan Nicoson and a sacrifice fly to center by Sam Glotzbach.
Those bases on balls to Carpenter, Karr and Nicoson ended up being the only three issued by Harmon. The right-hander pitched a seven-inning complete game, striking out eight batters and allowing six hits.
Meanwhile, two Terre Haute North pitchers combined for 11 walks and permitted 14 hits. But there's one Bull Dog statistic that stands out more than those — stolen bases.
Antone said his stat keeper had his team down for 17 steals, while the Tribune-Star counted 16 for Columbus North. Either way, Antone said the Bull Dogs' previous single-game high this season was 15.
There were no players with the last names of Henderson, Brock or Cobb in Columbus North's lineup, but all of the Bull Dogs seemed to get good jumps while attempting steals. They were led by James with four thefts and courtesy-runner Ely Lucas with three. Six different Columbus North players had at least two stolen bases each.
Back to the scoring, Zach McLean doubled in a run in the second and the Bull Dogs added two more runs in the third to seize an 8-2 advantage.
The Patriots tallied their final two runs on a single to center by Nicoson that plated Carpenter in the third and a groundout by Kyler Dixon that sent home Peyton Lintzenich in the fourth.
Despite rain being forecast for the early afternoon and the late start, the game got over in 2 hours and 30 minutes.
But it probably seemed like 4 hours and 30 minutes to Lawson, whose squad dropped to 2-2 in Conference Indiana action.
"They were aggressive on the basepaths," Lawson said of the Bull Dogs. "We didn't do a very good job of controlling that from the pitcher's mound."
Lawson was pleased that Terre Haute North remained competitive in the early part of the contest, even after the visitors exploded for five runs within minutes after they walked off the bus. "At least we were swinging the bats," he added.
From the Columbus North perspective, Antone said his team has accumulated 40 steals (if you count 17 for Saturday) in its last three games. The Bull Dogs also played Friday evening — a 5-5 tie at Indianapolis Cathedral.
Antone praised Harmon, saying "he did very well, especially as the game went on."
McLean ended up 3 for 3 and Hensley was 3 for 5 for the CN offense, while Redmon scored three runs and McLean and James knocked in three runs apiece.
For Terre Haute North, Nicoson had two runs batted in and Carpenter had two runs scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.