COLLEGE REPORT: Column returns to chronicle exploits of local athletes

A career change earlier this year has allowed me to resume this column, which started nearly 20 years ago in the Tribune-Star, to follow the careers of local athletes at the college level.
While my full-time job will continue in the human resources and marketing departments at Hamilton Center, this column will appear every other Wednesday. I will also be covering high school football every Friday, starting with West Vigo at South Vermillion this week.
The most difficult part is developing a list of which athletes from 19 Wabash Valley schools are at which colleges, and that working list is included in today’s column. Athletic directors have been very helpful in surveying their coaches for names and schools, and I have found several others perusing college websites.
There are undoubtedly missing names, and we hope our readers can pass along those omissions to jbblkc@gmail.com so they can be included. Others will be added as colleges eventually include rosters on their websites.
The working list (for fall sports only) is included in the accompanying breakout:
A few updates from earlier this year on local grads and their college status:
• Englehart with Blue Hose — Terre Haute North grad Steve Englehart dabbled in real estate for a little while after seeing his Florida Tech program discontinued in 2020. With football coursing through his veins, it didn’t take long for Englehart to get back on the sidelines.
Presbyterian College, an FCS school in South Carolina, hired as the 17th head coach in PC football's 109-year history.
"We set out to find an experienced and principled leader who will elevate PC football in a manner consistent with the College's mission and purpose," Presbyterian Director of Athletics Rob Acunto said. "Steve's head coaching experience, consummate professionalism, vision for the program, and proven ability to connect with players, alumni, and members of the community are just some of the many attributes that will allow him to elevate the football program."
"Steve is a developer of talent and an experienced recruiter who will help our football student-athletes reach their full potential on the field, in the classroom, and as people. We are honored to welcome Steve and his family to PC."
Englehart, a two-time Gulf South Conference Coach of the Year recipient, has compiled a record of 70-49 during his 13-year head coaching career and has coached two teams to the NCAA Division II playoffs.
"I am extremely excited to become the next head coach at PC," Englehart said. "My family and I would like to thank President VandenBerg, athletic director Rob Acunto, and the search committee for this great opportunity. I look forward to building relationships with our players and helping them develop in all aspects of their life."
In his last head coaching position, Englehart assisted in starting and guiding the Florida Tech Panthers football program from 2011-20, compiling a 44-35 record. In 2014, in the Panthers' second season as a football program, he guided the team to a 6-5 record garnering Gulf South Conference Coach of the Year honors. In 2015, he guided the Panthers to a 7-4 record with wins over two teams ranked in the Top Five of the Division II national rankings. He was named Gulf South Conference Coach of the Year for the second straight season.
• Mason at EKU — Chloe Mason, a setter from Terre Haute North, transferred from Indiana State to play volleyball at Eastern Kentucky this season.
Mason played three seasons at Indiana State. As a freshman she played in 28 matches and started 11 times, averaging a team-high 5.49 assists per set and leading the squad with 24 service aces. During the 2020-21 season, Mason saw action in 20 matches and started 15 times. She led the team with 5.47 assists per set and totaled 16 aces. This past season, Mason started 27 of the 28 matches in which she played, contributed a team-best 5.45 assists per set and served up 40 aces.
"I'm excited to add Chloe to the roster next fall," said EKU coach Johnna Bazzani. "She is going to bring in the experience that we need, to have continued success in the ASUN. As a setter, she knows how to run an offense and demand the court. Chloe has great location and a high volleyball IQ to go with it. I am excited to have her in the gym this fall."
Mason was named to the Under Armour All-America Watch List as a junior and a senior at Terre Haute North High School. She earned all-state honors as a junior. As a senior she had 489 assists, 160 kills and 109 digs. Mason set school records for most aces in a match and most aces in a career. She was a two-time all-conference performer. As a member of the COA Volleyball club team, she helped the squad to second place at AAU Nationals.
• Brown to Monroe — Louisiana-Monroe women's basketball coach Brooks Donald Williams announced Friday the signing of NJCAA All-American Amani Brown. The 5-7 guard from Terre Haute South played in 32 games at Western Nebraska Community College in 2021-22, starting 31, in her lone season at Western Nebraska Community College, averaging 11.8 points, dishing out 2.2 assists and collecting 2.2 steals per game.
"We are thrilled about Amani joining our program," Williams said. "Amani is a big-time addition to our backcourt. She is a scoring punch and can play multiple positions. She is a high-level finisher and has an edge about her, offensively."
Brown joins the Warhawks after guiding Western Nebraska to the NJCAA National Tournament, finishing third in the country. Brown was named Region IX Women's Player of the Week on January 12, as well as being named to the All-Region IX South Team and the All-Region IX All-Tournament Team.
"It's been my dream to play D1 somewhere down south since I was a kid," Brown said. "Actually getting this opportunity is a blessing. I am very grateful and excited for this next chapter at ULM and hope to bring success, positivity and more. I wouldn't be who I am without my parents, so thank you to them and everyone else who has helped me along the way."
Brown played two seasons at Vincennes University where she averaged 17.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Brown shot 36.4% from 3-point range during her two seasons at Vincennes. She had a season-high 34 points against John A. Logan College and was named a NJCAA All-American.
• Shakamak grad gets AD job — Shakamak graduate Michael Allen was recently appointed by Regent University in Virginia as its new Director of Athletics, overseeing 11 NCCAA Division I sports, and all coaches and staff in the Regent Athletics department.
“Allen is an accomplished leader with a proven track record in building and developing world-class athletic programs,” said Dr. Joseph Umidi, executive vice president for Student Life at Regent University. “He is dedicated to serving Regent athletes with excellence, innovation, and integrity. We look forward to continued growth and expansion for Regent Athletics under his leadership.”
“I am deeply humbled and honored to accept the role of Director of Athletics at Regent University,” said Allen. “I want to thank Dr. Umidi for his confidence in entrusting me to lead the Royals athletic department. The future is bright for Regent Athletics and I look forward to building on our strong foundation of Winning with Character, and furthering the university’s mission of Christian Leadership to Change the World.”
• Kraemer to Southport — Former Terre Haute South and Indiana State two-sport standout Koby Kraemer has joined Southport High School as its new strength and conditioning coach.
Kraemer comes to Marion County from Ohio State University, where he served as strength and conditioning coach responsible for men’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis and softball. Before going to Ohio State, Koby served in the same role at Georgia State University, responsible for football, baseball, and softball.
Kraemer began his strength and conditioning career after a short stint playing baseball in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. He graduated summa cum laude from Indiana State University in 2013, where he also played baseball and football, lettering six times.
Kraemer’s wife, Seyma, was a standout in soccer at Indiana State before playing professionally in Turkey. They have a daughter, Kali (3) and son Khalil (1).
