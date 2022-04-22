Among other golf-related jobs he’s had in his career, Steve Higham coached the Terre Haute North boys team for 23 seasons, the longest tenure in the Patriots’ history for that sport.
During that span, Higham guided North to regional championships in 1985, 1990, 1993, 1995 and 1996, qualifying for the state finals each time. His sons Greg (1990 and 1993) and Andy (1995 and 1996) were key cogs on four of those teams.
Greg Higham went on to become a math teacher at Terre Haute North. The first son born to Greg and his wife Lisa was named Cole, now 17 and a junior at North.
Is anyone surprised that Cole Higham has blossomed into one of the top high school golfers in the Wabash Valley?
You shouldn’t be.
After a COVID’d-out 2020 season and a decent 2021 campaign, young Higham opened 2022 by shooting an 18-hole score of 76, one shot from tying medalist Andy Clark of Linton, in the Northview Invitational on April 9 at Brazil’s Forest Park.
Higham didn’t fare as well in the 21-team Danville Invitational the following weekend, but he’ll have another chance to help his squad in Terre Haute South’s Bob Arnett Invitational on Saturday at Rea Park.
“I think I have improved a lot since last season,” Cole Higham said this week. “I think my game has improved all around from the tee to the green. The conditions were hard at the Northview Invite, but I still found a way to place second.”
Current North golf coach Chuck Payne said he’s enjoyed watching Cole develop as a golfer and a person over the last few years.
“His sophomore year, he had to get used to playing tournament golf, which he didn’t have much experience in,” Payne told the Tribune-Star. “But his background in other sports certainly helped how Cole played. He was a big reason why we were able to win the sectional.
“The biggest difference I’ve noticed with Cole this year as compared to last year is that he has putted much better, which is the key to shooting good scores. . . . I think Cole has all the physical skills he needs to be as good as he wants to be, but I think his best asset is his attitude. He plays golf with a smile on his face and he doesn’t get rattled by anything not going his way. His parents have got to be proud of the way they’ve raised him. He is just a pleasure to be around.”
Although Payne praised Cole Higham for putting better, the teenager would like to take that improvement a notch or two higher.
“I think my putting needs to be more consistent,” he assessed. “Some matches I think I can make every putt and some days I don’t. I think that has to do with confidence also.”
Grandpa Steve Higham doesn’t doubt that if Cole wants to improve an aspect of his golf game, he will do just that.
“Cole is a very active young man and has developed into a good high school player,” Steve mentioned. “I encourage him to play each shot with maximum effort and that is all that a coach can ask of a player. Cole is just one of several good high school golfers in our area. We strive for Cole to be competitive and also respect the game and enjoy the individuals he competes with. The old coach in me tells him he could work harder and still remember to have some fun.
“Most importantly to the family is that he is a better person than a golfer.”
• • •
Coach Payne first noticed Cole Higham playing golf with Steve Higham during the summer of 2019 at Hulman Links.
“I could tell that there was an athlete who decided to pick up golf,” Payne reflected, “and he was getting very good instruction from his grandpa.”
Even three years ago, Cole was practically a veteran in the sport.
“Cole received his first set of clubs about the time he could walk,” Steve Higham said. “He also had a baseball, basketball and soccer ball about the same time. He transitioned from hitting golf balls in the backyard to Hulman Links probably when he was about 6. The staff was and remains to foster a great atmosphere for young golfers. The next year, a season ticket was in order [at Hulman Links]. His dad [Greg] and I helped him when he was younger. Lisa, Cole’s mom, has always supported his golf efforts.”
“I was around 4 years old when I got my first set of golf clubs,” Cole recalled. “I would go to the golf course and play with my dad and grandpa. When I was 11, my good friend Nolan White and I started playing in the Junior PGA, which was a lot of fun.”
“Cole loved all sports when he was young,” Greg Higham added. “He kind of went with the season on what he played at the time. He played golf at a young age, but he liked baseball better then. We always had a good time going to Hulman Links to practice and to play. Almost all of his help came from his grandpa. That has been one thing I’ve enjoyed, just having a good time with Cole instead of always trying to critique his every swing.
“When he was around 13, I noticed he started having the most interest in golf and put his time in. He would play with me and friends, but most of the time it was with Grandpa. COVID sent everyone home from school in the spring of his freshman year. The one place that didn’t close was the golf course. If Cole wasn’t calling his grandpa to play golf, his grandpa was calling him. There was a very long stretch where they were at Hulman Links every day. It was sad that Terre Haute North didn’t have a golf season that year. He was still able to play and practice like normal. Of course, with all of his dedication, it really helped his game.”
• • •
Now that it’s been established a fun family tradition runs in Cole Higham’s family, how far can he take his golfing potential?
“My individual goals for my last two years are similar,” he pointed out. “I would like to shoot under par a couple times in matches and shoot low at our big invites with challenging courses. Our team goal is to be able to make it to state. I think we can get it done if we play solid.”
Cole would like to compete in college golf, but he hasn’t decided where yet. That’s OK. He’s only a junior, so he doesn’t need to decide this week.
In the meantime, he’s going to keep working on his academics and his golf game.
“Of late, he owes a lot of his [golf] success to Ray Goddard,” Steve Higham noted. “Greg Towne, the Indiana State women’s golf coach, also has given him pointers at Hulman Links.
“And now he is very fortunate to play for Terre Haute North coach Chuck Payne.”
